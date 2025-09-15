SHORE programme invests £448m to decarbonise UK maritime

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

SHORE programme invests £448m to decarbonise UK maritime

The North West will be home to £150 million of funding for maritime decarbonisation.

September 15th 2025, 11:30 am Updated: September 15th 2025, 11:30 am
2 min read
Overhead shot of Cammell Laird dock© Supplied by Cammell Laird
Cammell Laird dock

Floyd March

Over £1 billion in funding to tackle carbon emissions from shipping has been unveiled on the first day of the London International Shipping Week conference, including £700m of private investment for major UK ports and leading industry players.

A £448 million funding boost will come from the government’s UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme, which supports the research and development of new clean maritime technologies and fuels, including electric, hydrogen, ammonia, and wind power.

Previous projects have included electric charge points at UK ports for vessels, developed by AQUA Superpower, and smart technology developed by Waterwhelm, which can produce hydrogen from recycled wastewater to generate electricity.

UK SHORE has delivered £240m to over 200 projects across the country, and this new funding will be allocated to projects imminently.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Today’s £1.1 billion boost for the maritime industry will supercharge growth and jobs in our coastal towns and cities.

“We’re committing almost half a billion to cut carbon emissions from shipping, steering us towards net zero by 2050 and cementing Britain’s place as a clean energy superpower through our plan for change,” she added.

Previous funding included £3.3m for FastRig wingsails, built in Scotland by Smart Green Shipping, which aims to reduce fuel and emissions on vessels by up to 40% a year.

Liverpool in the SHORE spotlight

The North West region was allocated £150m in the latest government allocation.

Newly appointed Maritime Minister Keir Mather visited Cammell Laird dry dock at Birkenhead in Liverpool to see how £3.6m of previous UK SHORE funding has driven a further £3.6m in private investment for the installation of a zero-emission electric shore power system.

Cammell Laird owner APCL Group estimates that once fully operational, the system aims to save the equivalent of the average annual fuel consumption of 20,000 cars.

Peel Ports announced a further £300m for its Liverpool, Hunterston and Great Yarmouth ports.

Additionally, the Port of Tyne’s £150m North Side development site is expected to create up to 12,000 jobs in offshore wind and manufacturing.

Liverpool City Region deputy mayor Mike Wharton, said: “From advanced shipbuilding to smart port systems and low-carbon logistics, our region is charting the course for the next generation of global maritime activity.

“Liverpool has always been a gateway to the world. Today, our city region is also a gateway to the future – where clean growth, smart technology and skilled people are shaping a new maritime economy for the UK and beyond.”

The government also announced that there will be a revision to the national policy statement, covering England and Milford Haven in Wales, to help ports “save time and money” on planning applications to “expand sites, opening up jobs and opportunities in coastal communities”.

Tags