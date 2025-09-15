SHORE programme invests £448m to decarbonise UK maritime

Over £1 billion in funding to tackle carbon emissions from shipping has been unveiled on the first day of the London International Shipping Week conference, including £700m of private investment for major UK ports and leading industry players.

A £448 million funding boost will come from the government’s UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme, which supports the research and development of new clean maritime technologies and fuels, including electric, hydrogen, ammonia, and wind power.

Previous projects have included electric charge points at UK ports for vessels, developed by AQUA Superpower, and smart technology developed by Waterwhelm, which can produce hydrogen from recycled wastewater to generate electricity.

UK SHORE has delivered £240m to over 200 projects across the country, and this new funding will be allocated to projects imminently.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Today’s £1.1 billion boost for the maritime industry will supercharge growth and jobs in our coastal towns and cities.

“We’re committing almost half a billion to cut carbon emissions from shipping, steering us towards net zero by 2050 and cementing Britain’s place as a clean energy superpower through our plan for change,” she added.

Previous funding included £3.3m for FastRig wingsails, built in Scotland by Smart Green Shipping, which aims to reduce fuel and emissions on vessels by up to 40% a year.

Liverpool in the SHORE spotlight

The North West region was allocated £150m in the latest government allocation.

Newly appointed Maritime Minister Keir Mather visited Cammell Laird dry dock at Birkenhead in Liverpool to see how £3.6m of previous UK SHORE funding has driven a further £3.6m in private investment for the installation of a zero-emission electric shore power system.

Cammell Laird owner APCL Group estimates that once fully operational, the system aims to save the equivalent of the average annual fuel consumption of 20,000 cars.

Peel Ports announced a further £300m for its Liverpool, Hunterston and Great Yarmouth ports.

Additionally, the Port of Tyne’s £150m North Side development site is expected to create up to 12,000 jobs in offshore wind and manufacturing.

Liverpool City Region deputy mayor Mike Wharton, said: “From advanced shipbuilding to smart port systems and low-carbon logistics, our region is charting the course for the next generation of global maritime activity.

“Liverpool has always been a gateway to the world. Today, our city region is also a gateway to the future – where clean growth, smart technology and skilled people are shaping a new maritime economy for the UK and beyond.”

The government also announced that there will be a revision to the national policy statement, covering England and Milford Haven in Wales, to help ports “save time and money” on planning applications to “expand sites, opening up jobs and opportunities in coastal communities”.