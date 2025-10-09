The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / Rigs & Vessels

Ship shape: Allseas and DEME pile in with vessel orders

Offshore energy projects in Europe float vessel fleet growth.

October 9th 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Allseas Grand Tour semi-submersible.© Supplied by Allseas
Allseas has placed an order with China?s Guangzhou Shipyard International for a shallow-draft, high capacity heavy transport semi-submersible vessel capable of carrying the world's largest offshore wind structures currently on order.

Allseas has placed an order with China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International for a shallow-draft, high capacity heavy transport semi-submersible vessel capable of carrying the world’s largest offshore wind structures currently being contemplated.

The Swiss company is located in Châtel-Saint-Denis and has contracted the Chinese yard to construct Grand Tour, which will have a deck capacity of 40,000 tons. A core feature will be a 180 x 57m cargo deck designed for direct skidding, roll-on/roll-off, and float-on/float-off operations.

Delivery is scheduled for 2028.

Allseas Grand Tour semi-submersible vessel. © Supplied by Allseas
Allseas Grand Tour is designed to transport large converter stations from fabrication yards in Asia and Europe to the Dutch and German North Sea for TenneT.

Grand Tour is initially being constructed to transport large converter stations from fabrication yards in Asia and Europe to TenneT’s landmark 2GW offshore wind programme in the Dutch and German North Sea, which is intended to generate 28GW of clean power for the European electricity market by 2032.

Indeed, Allseas was contracted for the transport and installation of at least 14 2GW-worth of converter station structures by TenneT in 2023. At the various Dutch and German offshore delivery points, the gigantic Allseas heavy-lifter Pioneering Spirit will take over and install the units.

Anticipating Pioneering Spirit’s involvement, Grand Tour has been is designed to fit exactly within the bow slot of the massive twin-hulled vessel.

Allseas says this kind of integration will streamline the offshore installation process and offer clients a one-stop-shop for transport and installation of large structures fabricated far away from the installation location.

Pieter Kambier, project director, said: “This addition to our fleet is more than an expansion, it’s a strategic investment that enhances our ability to deliver fully integrated transport and installation solutions for some of the world’s most ambitious offshore energy projects.

“By keeping transport and installation in-house, Allseas can reduce risk, streamline schedules and offer clients unmatched reliability in delivering complex offshore infrastructure.”

Also actively ordering new tonnage is DEME of Belgium.

The company has placed the build of an offshore construction vessel (OCV) with PaxOcean at the Zhoushan shipyard in China. Delivery is scheduled for 2028 too.

The new OCV is intended to strengthen DEME’s subsea cable installation capacity to meet the evolving global offshore wind market.

DEME offshore construction vessel (OCV). © Supplied by DEME
DEME of Belgium has placed the build of an offshore construction vessel (OCV) with PaxOcean at the Zhoushan shipyard in China.

Designed for versatility, the vessel will be capable of executing trenching, burial, and cable-laying operations, complementing DEME’s existing cable installation vessels, Living Stone and Viking Neptun.

Based on the advanced Norwegian SALT 310 design, the 123m vessel is to be equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system, a 150-ton active heave-compensated offshore crane, a hangar for two work-class ROVs, ROV trencher, hybrid 1,000-kWh battery system, and a methanol-ready propulsion package.

A further key element of the ship will be a pair of 2,500-ton in-hull cable carousels that will be set up to enable swift deployment and seamless transitions between trenching, burial, and cable-laying operations.

With more than 3,107m (5,000km) of subsea cables installed across wind farms in Europe and the US, DEME has a considerable track record to build on.

Despite President Donald Trump swinging a wrecking ball at the putative US offshore wind industry, the market that DEME and its competitors service is growing and has become strategically more important than it has ever been.

A current major project on that front is being executed in Italian waters by Tema, Italy’s transmission system operator, working with Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems.

Starting at Fiumetorto, in the municipality of Termini Imerese (PA), phase one of a major energy-related two-link cable lay is under way.

Once completed, the connection between Sicily and Sardinia will set a world record for the greatest installation depth of a high-voltage (HVDC) subsea cable, reaching 7,054 ft (2,150m) below the sea’s surface and establishing new benchmarks for electricity transmission.

Terna is investing about €3.7billion (£3.2bn) in the project, which also includes an eastern section between Sicily and Campania in Southern Italy, where installation of the first of two cables was completed in May. The second is scheduled for completion next year.

The 298 mile (480km) interconnectors project between Sicily and Sardinia was approved in September 2023 by the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security.

Windea Clausius vessel © Supplied by BS Offshore
Windea Clausius is the second vessel in the SX222 series for BS Offshore and was designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions.

Briefly, on the new vessels delivery front, Ulstein Verft of Norway has reported the successful delivery of its latest commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore) of Germany.

Windea Clausius is the second vessel in the SX222 series for BS Offshore and was designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions.

Key features include a centrally-located, height-adjustable walk-to-work gangway and elevator tower, a 3D motion-compensated crane for offshore lifts up to five tonnes, and a height-adjustable boat landing system for safe and stepless transfers between the CSOV and smaller crew transfer vessels.

The vessel offers 90 cabins with daylight  and a total of 111 cabins, accommodating up to 132 individuals.

