Serica ramps up Triton production after latest outage

Serica Energy has increased production from its trouble Triton Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel following an outage earlier this month.

According to the company, Triton has reached a rate of over 25,000 boe per day net to Serica, in line with expectations.

An issue with the flare system on the Triton FPSO resulted in a temporary suspension of production on 30 September as the vessel was shut down.

Though temporary, the halt will mean that output will be lower than previously expected, Serica warned.

Serica relies on the aging vessel to produce oil and gas from the Triton field in the Central North Sea around 118 miles off the beach from Aberdeen. It owns a 46% stake in the vessel, with the rest held by South Korea’s Dana Petroleum, which operates the vessel.

This was not the first incident at the vessel this year, but it is the latest to add to Serica’s frustrations as it looks to maintain production from Triton.

The current spate of issues began at the end of 2024, when it stopped production to deal with issues with its export gas compressor. Operations resumed on 27 December, but not before impacting Serica’s output for the year.

The FPSO also suffered damage in January from Storm Eowyn, which, in turn, revealed other issues, leading to the extended downtime.

Plans to restart Triton by the end of March, following the incident, were pushed back to May.

During the shutdown, extensive repairs to the inert gas marine system were completed, with over 100 components on the system either replaced or refurbished.

Topside modifications were made in readiness to accept the start of production from the Belinda field, expected in early 2026.

Triton also underwent significant safety-critical maintenance work on the firewater system, and valves and sections of pipework were replaced.

After successfully restarting Triton earlier this year, Serica recorded production levels of 55,000 boe per day in mid-August.

And later, Triton halted production again, less than a month after the vessel lifted first oil following its production restart over the summer.

As a result of the latest work on the asset, Serica has revised its production guidance for 2025, dropping from between 33,000 and 35,000 boe per day, to 29,000 and 32,000 boe per day.