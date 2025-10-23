Bumi Armada receives North Sea BOOST from Empirisys

Bumi Armada has sought to enhance the safety of its North Sea operations by partnering with Aberdeen’s Empirisys.

The agreement will see Bumi Armada deploy the north-east Scotland process safety specialists’ AI-driven tool, BOOST, across all UK activity.

The Malaysian firm operates the Armada Kraken floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) in the North Sea, it’s only vessel within the UK’s waters.

The Bumi Armada UK (BAUK) vessel operates EnQuest’s Kraken field, which came online in 2020 and has a forecast lifetime of two decades.

Empirisys developed BOOST alongside trade body Step Change in Safety’s digital observation card tool (E-Obs).

Step Change launched E-Obs in 2019, an observation card system which it made free to use for all of its members.

Late last year, Empirisys launched BOOST and set out to save time by offering automated action recommendations tailored to the observations submitted through the E-Obs system.

Craig Wiggins, chief executive of Step Change in Safety, said: “At Step Change in Safety, our mission is to prevent incidents and injuries across the energy industry through active leadership, member collaboration, and workforce engagement.

“Adopting technologies such as BOOST is a vital part of that mission.”

Bumi Armada’s HSE manager, Dr Helen Drewery, added: “By adding BOOST to the E-Obs platform, we are making it easier for our workforce to engage with safety reporting while giving our leadership teams clearer, faster insight into risk.

“Since adopting BOOST, we have already seen an improvement in the quality and completeness of reporting across our operations. That is why we were keen to strengthen our partnership with Step Change in Safety and Empirisys.”

Bumi Aramda is a Malaysian-headquartered firm with offices in Aberdeen. BAUK’s north-east Scotland offices are located in the same building as Step Change in Safety’s.

Drewery commented: “The combination of frontline participation and advanced analytics is helping us identify emerging themes more effectively and take timely action.”

She explained that adopting the technology will serve as a “great step forward” for her firm’s safety culture.

© Supplied by EnQuest

The UK’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) warned Bumi Armada over its monitoring and management of alarms on the Kraken FPSO in 2022.

Inspectors found a lack of suitable measures on the Kraken FPSO to ensure all high-priority warnings, including fire and gas detection, were acted upon swiftly in order to prevent a “major accident”.

Almost 1,000 standing alarms – those that are active even though operations are carrying on as usual – were also identified.

Of those, a “significant proportion”, almost 10%, were priority one alarms, nearly double the recommended guidance.

Following these findings, the HSE handed Bumi Armada an improvement notice.

Wiggins said: “BOOST not only improves the quality of reporting but also provides a trusted environment for members to share experiences, shape the tool, and continuously raise safety standards together.”