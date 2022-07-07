What’s the safety case for the planet?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

What’s the safety case for the planet?

It’s not often an entire train of thought is triggered by a report on an unusual event in the world of ornithology.
By Dick Winchester
07/07/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 07/07/2022, 8:29 am
Rainbow-hued Bee-eater birds like these were recently spotted on the Norfolk Coast.

But when I read recently that “Rainbow Birds” from southern Europe and Northern Africa were trying to breed in the UK, I took it as yet another serious indication of how rapidly the effects of climate change are taking hold on our planet.

Temperatures in France and Spain have reached well over 40°C in mid June with some parts of Spain peaking at close to 50°C. India and Pakistan experienced unheard of temperatures of nearly 50°C in May. Nepal is moving its Everest Base Camp for the first time in 70 years, as global warming is causing crevasses to appear in the ground where climbers sleep. Bangladesh and India are now suffering from the worst floods in decades and Africa is experiencing extreme drought.

The level of CO2 in the atmosphere has reached new record levels at 418.1 ppm, there is extreme heating in the Barents Sea region with temperatures rising by up to 2.7°C in a decade but with much higher rises in the autumn of up to 4°C per decade. This makes the North Barents Sea and its islands the fastest warming place on Earth.

Add to this that temperatures in Antarctica reached a staggering 40°C above normal in March and near the North Pole temperatures reached 30°C above normal reaching levels which are normally only reached far later in the year.

© Shutterstock / Sk Hasan Ali
Bangladesh has been hit with severe floods in recent years, like this one in the capital city of Dhaka in 2020.

We all know the cause of this is burning oil and gas so I can’t help but feel that concern about the standards of safety in the oil and gas industry has become the ultimate irony when it is apparent that the industry itself is actually making life for all of us who inhabit this world increasingly unsafe.

What’s our reaction to all this here?  We’re going to pour money into decarbonising oil and gas production using solutions such as electrification. It’s frankly a huge insult to our intelligence.  Its impact on climate change will be minimal and probably immeasurable whilst we’re still producing and burning oil and gas at the rate we are.

In the same vein the highly respected Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a recent review of the carbon capture sector entitled “Carbon Removal Hype is becoming a Dangerous Distraction”.

The priority must be to stop burning fossil fuels

In broad terms the MIT is saying – quite rightly in my view – that it’s an almost impossible task and that the emphasis and the money should be going to reducing emissions.  David Keith, a Harvard climate scientist who in 2009 founded the “Direct Air Capture” company Carbon Engineering that’s vying to build a system in Peterhead as part of the Acorn CCS project said “It’s adding confusion and thereby distracting from the set of immediate cost-effective actions needed to cut emissions”.

Of course it is.  The absolute priority for the planet must be to stop burning hydrocarbons but when an “unprecedented” declaration is signed by five former UK and Scottish Government ministers urging support for the oil and gas industry I really have to scratch my head and wonder what on earth is going on.

oil gas declaration © Derek Ironside/ Newsline
Pictured: Fergus Ewing and Amber Rudd (foreground), Background L-R: Charles Hendry, Brian Wilson and Alistair Carmichael signing a declaration backing oil and gas through the energy transition

The five also called for an end to damaging “polarised” views that backing for North Sea oil and gas and renewables are in opposition, urging support for the sector amid the transition.

I mean how barmy is this? Of course they’re in opposition. One direction has been proven to be destroying this wonderful world of ours and the other offers a chance to save it.

But don’t misunderstand me. I’m not calling for a complete overnight cessation of oil and gas activities I’m calling for a very rapid ramping up of the development and manufacturing of renewables so that we can more easily and quickly displace oil and gas and of course achieve the elusive so called “Just Transition” to maintain employment levels.

But of course we know this isn’t happening. We’re still doing almost none of the sector critical high skill high value manufacturing that will get us to Net Zero.  I didn’t hear those ex Ministers talking about that.

The UN secretary general António Guterres said recently that fossil fuel companies and the banks that finance them “have humanity by the throat”.  He has a point even if some of those companies are making genuine efforts to change things.

But let the oil and gas industry write a safety case for the planet. It should be eye opening because what else could they say other than “we must get ourselves out of this business”.

