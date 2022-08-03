Norway: Bad for my blood pressure!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Opinion

Norway: Bad for my blood pressure!

It’s very difficult for me as a supporter of Scottish independence to write about Norway – or Denmark and some other small countries for that matter – without becoming extremely hot under the collar.
By Dick Winchester
03/08/2022, 7:00 am
© Shutterstockdick winchester norway
Thinking about Norway's successes get's Dick Winchester hot under the collar.

It’s very difficult for me as a supporter of Scottish independence to write about Norway – or Denmark and some other small countries for that matter – without becoming extremely hot under the collar.

The rate of energy related technology progress in Norway, the growth of their Net Zero supply chain, their wealth fund, the global expansion of their majority state owned energy companies Equinor and Statkraft lead to me constantly asking the question “Why isn’t this happening in Scotland?”.  The contrast between two countries with a similar size populations couldn’t be greater.

Some examples: today Norway boasts three hydrogen electrolyser manufacturers that I’m aware of, at least two fuel cell manufacturers including one making advanced systems for marine applications and two companies manufacturing hydrogen storage systems with another about to be formed.

One of those companies already has a global presence and is supplying 750 bar high pressure Type 4 carbon fibre cylinders to hydrogen lorry builders as well as existing hydrogen fuel cell car manufacturers. Scotland has none of this.

Equinor developed the world’s first floating wind farm, ironically, just off Peterhead in Scotland.  Now, it is also developing various CCUS projects in England and Scotland and has plans to build a hydrogen production plant on Humberside.

dick winchester Norway © Shutterstock
Beautiful Bergen is Dick’s happy place…

Statkraft owns, amongst other assets, solar farms in Albania and Spain, wind in Ireland and is buying the entire output from the Kincardine floating windfarm project off Scotland.  I wonder how many Scottish companies own windfarms or any other generating capacity in Norway. Don’t bother to look. Google says none.

State ownership in Norway is supported by the main political parties. For ideological, not economic or industrial strategic reasons, the UK main parties still oppose it.

Kongsberg is a major manufacturer of advanced dynamic positioning systems, builds subsea cameras, acoustic navigation systems, high precision acoustic multibeam seabed mapping systems  and one of the worlds first autonomous underwater vehicles called Hugin for which it’s recently received a substantial new order. It is also a major defence contractor and even has work with the UK Ministry of Defence.  It is also majority state owned.

In Bergen – my favourite Norwegian city – there is a company that’s using carbon dioxide to produce carbon nano fibres which is carbon fibre at the “nanometre scale, consisting of several graphene flakes”.

Hystorsys A/S is a spin-off company from the Norwegian Institute for Energy Technology and has developed a hydrogen storage system using metal hydride technology plus the compressors needed as part of the overall system. The company has recently been awarded the contract for a hydrogen storage facility based on Metal Hydride at Vestsiden Junior Highschool in Kongsberg.

Norway has already built a hydrogen ferry and is now developing a hydrogen fishing boat.  It currently has two research centres dedicated to hydrogen production and fuel cells. One is also working on the use of ammonia.  Scotland has 19 universities.  Norway runs rings round them in this sector.

Norway’s GDP is pretty much double that of Scotland at $482bn and if you’ve read this far it’s not difficult to appreciate why.  It’s how it got there that intrigues me and I believe it has a lot to do with both ideology over state ownership, a lack of an industrial strategy  and the attitude of the financial sector.

A recent article in The Economist explained that compared to many of our competitors “Britain is a great place to start a company, but a bad one to scale it up” because too often, the equity capital dries up along the way.  Frankly, I’m not now sure it’s even a good place to start a company particularly if you want to manufacture something.

There is also a huge contrast between Scotland and Norway in financial support infrastructure, notably the banks.  At the last count Scotland had one private bank for the wealthy. I don’t count the Bank of Scotland as it’s now owned by Lloyds.

On the other hand and according to “Finans Norge” the Norwegian banking sector consists of a few very large commercial banks, some regional based and several small savings banks. At the end of 2020 there were 134 banks operating in Norway, 118 were Norwegian and 16 branches of foreign banks.  They all strongly support the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) agenda which probably helps explain why support for many of the companies I’ve mentioned is so strong.

By now you should understand why writing about Norway is bad for my blood pressure!

Dick Winchester is a former subsea engineer and an adviser to the Scottish government on the energy transition.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts