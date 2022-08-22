Don’t rule out the emerging economies during a global downturn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Don’t rule out the emerging economies during a global downturn

Emerging markets will not be immune to the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Africa brings positive signs of resilience.
By Tohib Iyiola, CEO of Stronghold Global Finance
22/08/2022, 6:00 am
© Supplied by Anglo AmericanBig blue truck with orange hub caps
Picture shows; nuGen hydrogen truck. South Africa. Supplied by Anglo American Date; 04/05/2022

I think emerging economies, particularly in Africa, are still the biggest macroeconomic opportunity out there at the moment. And people who might have been looking towards Africa and the potential returns from investment in its long-term future should think about developing partnerships there soon.

Even in a global energy crisis, there is a chance for growth. The International Energy Agency (IEA), which published its global oil market outlook report recently, estimates that Africa could replace one fifth of Europe’s gas imports from Russia.

Angola has seen a rise in inward investment into LNG and the recent establishment of a joint venture between BP and Eni, Azule, increases its clean energy pipeline. Algeria, Niger and Nigeria signed a memorandum of understanding with the EU indicating their willingness to build a new pipeline across the Sahara desert.

The IEA also said in its June report that investment in African energy has yet to recover from a plunge in energy prices in 2014. African economies have been hit hard by Covid too.

Longer term

But African countries are not just going to benefit from the current circumstances, they are going to thrive in the long term. The potential for African energy expansion is substantial.

True, African countries still need to find a way to take advantage of a potential boost in clean energy production in the short term. There is a shortage of capital, in particular private capital, being lent and invested in African growth at the moment.

Viable, creditworthy projects are starting to attract attention from the deepest pools of capital. Major LNG projects, such as Tortue off Senegal and Mauritania and Rovuma LNG in Mozambique, are lowering the overall cost of development.

It’s not just natural gas. African nations need to boost trade and GDP growth with major efforts to build new infrastructure – ports, roads and terminals – to allow for a more advantageous balance of global trade and payments. But if establishing financing in the development of emerging economies is a matter of time and the right local knowledge and connections, then this is the right time.

Demographic trends provide the long-term conditions for growth on the African continent. Over one fifth of the world’s under-35s live on the continent.

And, in the twenty years since the African Union was founded, the market conditions for growth have never been stronger than they are now – even in the face of Western stagflation – thanks to the establishment in 2021 of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Tackling emissions

This is not to deny that the ripple effect of the invasion of Ukraine is anything short of a crisis. Short-term investment in African energy supply might help alleviate our dependence on Russia in the short term, but it doesn’t solve everything.

Man in suit talks at lectern © Supplied by Stronghold Global Fi
Picture shows; Tohib Iyiola, CEO of Stronghold Global Finance. Supplied by Stronghold Global Finance

And the Ukraine crisis has focused minds on a bigger, long-term challenge – diversifying global energy supplies – bringing us to the climate crisis and Africa’s role in the transition to sustainable energy and Net Zero carbon.

Globally, this transition will require the biggest capital reallocation in our lifetimes. It needs to start now.

The level of investment in infrastructure in emerging markets needs to increase several times over in order to bridge the global infrastructure finance gap, which McKinsey estimates is around $9.2 trillion per year between now and 2050.

That figure includes investment in new energy-generating capacity. Among the emerging markets, African countries have the biggest opportunity to harness solar energy generating capacity in particular. It is the most sun-rich continent in the world but it still has less than half of the installed solar photovoltaic capacity of the UK.

The growth of microgrids, as well as megaprojects such as the solar arrays powering nearly 40% of Morocco’s energy grid, show African economies are bypassing conventional energy supply and using sustainable resources to grow.

We know that a shortage of bankable projects in emerging markets can be overcome. Just look at how the Gulf has invested substantially in infrastructure in the last thirty years and substantially improved trade and industry networks. Ideas like freeports that were originally tried, tested and proven in the Gulf are now being used in the UK.

Taking the leap

We must imagine how Africa built by Africans for Africans in the 21st Century might look. To turn the shortage of viable projects around, what it takes is a combination of improved in-market knowledge and experience and the emergence of bigger domestic banking sectors in African markets.

Here in London, there is also capacity for financial innovation and alternative investment, including Shariah-compliant bonds and structured products that differ from traditional forms of debt and equity.

The Bank of England was one of the first central banks outside the Islamic world to raise foreign capital by issuing an Islamic bond, a Sukuk. Africa and the emerging markets stand to gain if more banks in global financial centres like the City can embrace the forms of finance that best suit projects in those markets.

Global events may seem gloomy but the sun is still shining in Africa and, if you are reading this, the chances are that you are in a good place to unlock the finance that the emerging markets need to thrive.

Tohib Iyiola is CEO of Stronghold Global Finance.

