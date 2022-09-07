Opinion: Re-connecting with what truly matters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion: Re-connecting with what truly matters

If you were to be asked what you believe in, what you value, would the answers come easily?  Or would you have to take some time to consider, perhaps finding it challenging to find the answers?
By Gillian Fowler Founder of Usana Mindset
07/09/2022, 7:00 am
Gillian Fowler Founder of Usana Mindset.

At times, we can all make sweeping statements of what’s important to us, such as family, friendships, health, career, as well as personal traits in ourselves and others.

However, by going deeper as to what are our values and why, as well as our belief system surrounding these and beyond, we not only gain insights into our minds and hearts, but also see where disconnect exists, including any self-limiting beliefs and our own barriers.

Exploring these concepts can be surprising – and hard-hitting.

This can be even more so when putting answers down on paper, making it visual with notes, drawings, with no fear of judgement or restriction to sharing our honest thoughts.

Once you are clear on your values and beliefs, ask yourself, are you living your life in a way that aligns to your values and beliefs? Or are you being pulled in other directions which serve others, but to the detriment of yourself and your wellbeing?  What do you see? How do you feel? Are there obvious changes and decisions to be made?

Living a life for others is not conducive to an overall happy, healthy life – it’s limiting, and can impact every part of our lives.

It doesn’t matter if the challenges are first experienced within our personal or working lives, as essentially, they are entwined and will be impacted to varying degrees.

Confidence can slowly be chipped away, we can feel unfulfilled and not listened to or respected, we can feel unsettled, insecure and even very much isolated, all of which sets a course of poor health and wellbeing.

The above is a simple yet very powerful self-awareness exercise, giving focus and clarity as to our values and beliefs, and if they’re reflected in our day-to-day life.

It also gives a reality check if you are being pushed off track, and if so, I urge addressing the weak areas and any disconnects.  Of course, we need to catch our thoughts and emotions, which also impact our choices.

Gillian Fowler Founder of Usana Mindset

However, understanding our deeper purpose for doing what we do helps pave a healthier path forward.

Thankfully, we all have the power to make positive changes; sometimes we just need guidance and support along the way.

Re-connecting with what truly matters can literally change the course of your path to a healthier, more fulfilling life.

