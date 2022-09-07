Opinion: Re-connecting with what truly matters

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you were to be asked what you believe in, what you value, would the answers come easily? Or would you have to take some time to consider, perhaps finding it challenging to find the answers?

At times, we can all make sweeping statements of what’s important to us, such as family, friendships, health, career, as well as personal traits in ourselves and others.

However, by going deeper as to what are our values and why, as well as our belief system surrounding these and beyond, we not only gain insights into our minds and hearts, but also see where disconnect exists, including any self-limiting beliefs and our own barriers.

Exploring these concepts can be surprising – and hard-hitting.

This can be even more so when putting answers down on paper, making it visual with notes, drawings, with no fear of judgement or restriction to sharing our honest thoughts.

Once you are clear on your values and beliefs, ask yourself, are you living your life in a way that aligns to your values and beliefs? Or are you being pulled in other directions which serve others, but to the detriment of yourself and your wellbeing? What do you see? How do you feel? Are there obvious changes and decisions to be made?

Living a life for others is not conducive to an overall happy, healthy life – it’s limiting, and can impact every part of our lives.

It doesn’t matter if the challenges are first experienced within our personal or working lives, as essentially, they are entwined and will be impacted to varying degrees.

Confidence can slowly be chipped away, we can feel unfulfilled and not listened to or respected, we can feel unsettled, insecure and even very much isolated, all of which sets a course of poor health and wellbeing.

The above is a simple yet very powerful self-awareness exercise, giving focus and clarity as to our values and beliefs, and if they’re reflected in our day-to-day life.

It also gives a reality check if you are being pushed off track, and if so, I urge addressing the weak areas and any disconnects. Of course, we need to catch our thoughts and emotions, which also impact our choices.

© Supplied by Usana Mindset

However, understanding our deeper purpose for doing what we do helps pave a healthier path forward.

Thankfully, we all have the power to make positive changes; sometimes we just need guidance and support along the way.

Re-connecting with what truly matters can literally change the course of your path to a healthier, more fulfilling life.