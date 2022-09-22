Pushing for key renewables roles to be recognised as ‘skilled’ may help to ease talent crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pushing for key renewables roles to be recognised as ‘skilled’ may help to ease talent crisis

Industry has to respond to Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) call for representations for additions to shortage occupation list
By Euan Smith, Partner, Eversheds Sutherland
22/09/2022, 7:00 am
An offshore worker on a wind turbine.

When the government announced ambitious new offshore wind targets for 2030, there was much optimism within the industry. But when the dust settled skills shortages became a clear obstacle to meeting those targets, which is why the industry must appeal to the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to ease its concerns.

Having seen the talent in the energy industry shrink as many retired, or moved closer to retirement in recent years, companies will have considered a number of options. Upskilling, transferring skills and immigration will have been chief among them.

The final of those three options was made significantly harder when the UK left the EU.

Euan Smith, partner, Eversheds Sutherland

For companies building and maintaining offshore installations, free movement allowed specialist teams to transfer around the EU relatively easily. This meant the sometimes seasonal nature of work in renewables didn’t pose a problem. With a flexible pool of workers that moved across borders work could be secured all year round.

On the other side of Brexit, non-UK workers within these cross-border teams could need Skilled Worker visas to serve UK-based wind farms.  For roles which qualified as Skilled Workers, there was an additional administrative and cost burden for employers.

The issue arises when there is a need for roles that are not classified as ‘skilled’.  Although those roles may not be regarded as “skilled” by the immigration authorities, they remain vital to the completion of work and the meeting of targets.

This is why the industry must to respond to a call from the MAC to make representations for these roles to be placed on its shortage occupation list.

Now is an ideal opportunity for making the case to help the industry meet the offshore wind targets set.

Being on the shortage occupation list  lowers the cost of obtaining a visa and the salary threshold required, but the real win is to have those roles identified as potentially ‘skilled’ roles, qualifying for a Skilled Worker Visa.

If the industry can react to this call for recommendations from the MAC, that may lead to one further way of addressing the skills shortage.

By getting those roles onto the shortage occupation list, it doesn’t just make the process easier it makes the talent pool wider expanding it from Great Britain to the globe. And it will make the exciting 2030 target for the UK less of an ambition and more of a reality.

Euan Smith is a partner in Eversheds Sutherland’s Employment, Labor and Pensions group. He qualified in 1997 and has been specialising in employment law for over 20 years.

