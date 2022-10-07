Supporting colleagues to navigate the new normal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Supporting colleagues to navigate the new normal

This year has seen the world gradually ease into a new normal, following two years of uncertainty and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Nicola Smith, Group HR Director at ASCO
07/10/2022, 7:00 am
Nicola Smith, Group HR Director at ASCO.

As quickly as some things may have reverted to a certain sense of normality, we must acknowledge how the pandemic has affected the way we live and work, particularly the challenges these changes present as we all go about our lives. Stepping into a post-coronavirus future, we have worked with our colleagues to find their ‘new normal’.

10 October marks World Mental Health Day, and the theme for this year is “make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority.”

This statement rings true for us now more than ever as we consider the impact the pandemic has had on people’s mental health worldwide.

Many of us, myself included, spent almost two years working from home. While some people became accustomed to this, others have craved the social interaction available in the office.

There were also many of our people still required to travel to the workplace throughout this period, who despite experiencing less isolation, had the additional stress of having to keep their distance from others, coupled with the fear of catching the virus and potentially spreading it to their families. The experience took a toll on us all.

Acknowledging this strain, ASCO has reaffirmed our commitment to supporting the mental health of our teams. This year we have offered mental health awareness training across the business and refreshed our Mental Health First Aider programme, which was initially established in 2019.

We understand that the return to in-person working this year has not been as easy for some as it has been for others. As part of our phased return to work, we have been trialling a hybrid working model. We are collecting feedback from across our organisation to establish if this works for our people and our business.

The pandemic may have placed us in uncertain times but one thing I can say with certainty is that regular communication and evaluation is essential to ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our workforce. Engagement visits have been put in place to ensure colleagues from across the business have the chance to meet face to face and discuss any concerns they may have.

Through this and our other initiatives we will continue to encourage open and honest communication to ensure that our teams are supported.

