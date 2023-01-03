Geothermal – A First Choice for Clean Baseload Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Geothermal – A First Choice for Clean Baseload Energy

Karl Farrow, Founder and CEO of CeraPhi Energy talks about the opportunity Geothermal presents as part of the energy mix and how the skill set of the Oil and Gas sector can be harnessed in this transition.
By CeraPhi
03/01/2023, 7:30 am
© Supplied by CeraPhiFrom left to right: Gary Williams, COO of CeraPhi and Karl Farrow, Founder and CEO of CeraPhi.
In these challenging and uncertain times: climate change, rising energy costs, financial instability and the uncertainty of the geopolitical landscape, the energy we use and the security around this has become ever more important. To meet Paris Agreement targets, global energy use must transition to cleaner and more sustainable sources.

Realistically, no one source of renewable energy can replace the current supply from fossil fuels – and it is a blend of all sources that will enable transition – but what we do know is geothermal energy is available 24/7 and provides direct heat.

Geothermal Energy is heat created from radioactive decay penetrating through the earth’s sub-surface. Yet, despite the staggering amount of Geothermal Energy contained within the earth’s sub-surface, only 16 GWE is globally being commercially produced from this source.

There are two strands to Energy Transition:

  • The movement of energy resourcing from non-renewable to renewable solutions
  • The repurposing of oil and gas wells for geothermal and the utilisation of an already highly skilled Oil and Gas work force.

There are currently an estimated >20 million oil and gas wells across the world. Many of these are end of life and non-producing and the expertise and services from the Oil and Gas sector can access it easily.

Couple this with the existence of an already skilled work force and the Geothermal Energy industry has a readymade, hugely skilled work base that already uses much of the technology and work practices to seamlessly transition.

A huge challenge for the Geothermal Energy industry is perception. We need to consider Geothermal drilling in the same way as Oil and Gas, with a baseload replacement for heat that can be monetized at a bottom line of double digits.

Wider political and funding support is needed and – as a founder member of the Geothermal Energy Advancement Association (GEAA) – we are making significant headway accelerating the development of Geothermal solutions.

The opportunities for Geothermal Energy as a viable, clean and secure part of the energy mix are considerable. The resources are there in the millions of unused oil and gas wells. The skill set of Oil and Gas professionals is there and we are well advanced in development and utilisation of technology. CeraPhiWell™ recovers commercially useable heat from the sub surface, circulating proprietary working fluids, moving the heat to the surface and then processing this into direct heat or power.

We are already operational on projects across the globe – earlier this year we appointed Petrofac to support us on a ‘first of its kind’ study that will evaluate whether oil and gas wells in the North Sea can be repurposed for geothermal energy – and we continue to advocate Geothermal Energy as the cleanest, cheapest and most efficient 24/7 baseload energy.

