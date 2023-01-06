Decommissioning – where next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Decommissioning – where next?

Decom North Sea argues the case for visibility of work for the supply chain, and hints at changes on the horizon for its own organisation.
By Sam Long, chief executive, Decom North Sea
06/01/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by systemdecommissioning

2022. A challenging year across the energy industry, yes. Some would also call it a year of change, but I’m not so sure about that.

When it comes to the Transition, we’re no longer at the beginning – we’re now a substantial way along the road and the energy industry is changing structure apace.

The initial change took place nearly three years ago; Covid-19 was undoubtedly a tipping point for the energy transition. I’d argue that the magnitude of change this year is commensurate with that of 2020 and the system is now mobilised and making progress. Whilst there is a risk of resource competition between oil and gas and renewables sectors, it would also seem that work is becoming more and more integrated. Most companies are addressing both and whilst availability of personnel is an industry-wide issue, this integration has commenced more quickly than I originally envisaged.

So, what does that mean from a decommissioning perspective? What I’m seeing is that the learnings we’ve spoken about for so long are now becoming truly valuable as the baseline of activity increases and companies have to juggle more resource demands. Just one example of this is the increase in winter working in the Central and Southern North Seas. It’s far more acceptable than ever before, partly as a result of operational improvements, but also through adoption of different commercial models. There’s an emerging willingness from operator and supply chain to meet in the middle with flexibility, pragmatism and an acceptance of an element of weather risk. That in itself is a sign of a wider shift in attitude that should be welcomed.

Decom North Sea © Supplied by Decom North Sea
Sam Long

It’s clear that things continue to change, there’s a repurposing going on, if you will. And alongside that is the DNS vision to also repurpose. Established in 2009 to provide a vision for, and facilitate the growth of the decom sector, we’re now 14 years down the line. And whilst the fundamental objective remains unchanged, the landscape is very different and we have to be on point when it comes to supporting the sector’s development. There’s a bit of an art to that; a mixture of knowledge, experience and relying on our own industry instinct.

Pre-Covid-19, I spent a lot of my working life telling people that the future lay in integrated energy, decarbonised energy systems and decommissioning – and I wasn’t taken terribly seriously! Today? Electrifying offshore production is now a given, decom activity has increased and decarbonisation is now the industry mantra. So if those “predictions” came to pass, do we know what’s next for decom? When we emerge from the energy crisis in a few years’ time, the industry landscape will have fundamentally changed, and in that context we all have to work out how businesses will operate (and survive) in five, 10, 15 years’ time. It’s critical that the decom supply chain receives guidance in that respect today and moving forward.

We need to steer the supply chain through that next major shift – to operations and decommissioning in the post-hydrocarbon economy. And to facilitate that industry redirection, we’re redirecting DNS in 2023. Where we all go to next is going to be radically different from where we’ve been, but it’ll be the reality sooner rather than later.

And that’s where we come in.

Watch this space.

