More pace needed on transition, lest net zero become another missed target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Opinion

More pace needed on transition, lest net zero become another missed target

Targets are signals, demonstrating ambition. They aim to drive investment and convey a long-term vision for the betterment of the country.
By Paul Maile, Partner, Eversheds Sutherland
02/01/2023, 7:30 am
© Supplied by Eversheds SutherlandPaul Maile, Partner, Eversheds Sutherland.
Paul Maile, Partner, Eversheds Sutherland.

Targets are signals, demonstrating ambition. They aim to drive investment and convey a long-term vision for the betterment of the country.

The problem is that they are very rarely met, and renewable energy targets over the last decade are no exception. What then, are the chances of achieving net zero by 2050?

Whenever green energy targets are mentioned, the word “challenging” won’t be too far behind, and not without good reason. It takes the best part of a decade for an offshore wind farm to go through its consenting, design, financing and construction stages to actually get to the point of operation.

Given that the net zero journey is supposed to include 50GW of offshore wind by 2030, and we are currently standing at around 11GW, it’s a long way off.

The two most readily deployable technologies are onshore wind and solar. The former, at least in England, remains a political hot potato. The recent announcement of a potential change in policy to allow local authorities to grant permission even if they haven’t allocated sites in their local plan will hardly open the floodgates.

If that were the blocker, then you might have expected at least some would have tried to allocate sites since 2015, given the number of plans adopted since.

Increasingly, solar is now also not without its political detractors. Both the Welsh Government and the short-lived Truss administration have signalled their concerns over the potential loss of agricultural land, and the growing number of large-scale solar projects entering the planning system will likely be doing so with a degree of trepidation.

Project promoters need certainty as to how their proposals will be judged. Pushing through the revised suite of Energy NPS quickly to deal with the largest schemes in England and Wales will help, but offshore wind cannot do it alone and a positive policy context for solar and onshore wind is needed that is then reflected in decision making.

If not, net zero will be another target added to the missed list.

Paul Maile is a partner at Eversheds Sutherland.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts