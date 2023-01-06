How Europe can cope with new grid phenomena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Europe can cope with new grid phenomena

The electricity grid in Europe has reaped considerable praise over the years for its high reliability - but with new, clean technologies entering the grid and changes with supply expected, how can the region retain its prowess while possessing a strong and secure grid?
By Sharper Shape
06/01/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by National GridTransmission Network Control Centre.
With decarbonisation efforts increasing in priority for utility companies, the grid is set to become more diverse, and a rising energy load should be expected. The ongoing energy transition means that grid alterations of maintenance and upgrades will be needed as variable renewables are integrated. In addition, electrification of transport and industry will inflict change to the grid, particularly since demand for electric vehicles is set to skyrocket, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasting that by 2050, 60% of new car sales will be accounted for by electric cars. The IEA stated how “digitalization is crucial for executing clean energy transitions at the speed and scale needed to meet short-term emergency needs and long-term net zero goals” and this could not be more relevant for utilities and their grids. Establishing a digitized data strategy and taking advantage of the breadth of detail that can be provided by living digital twins and drone-based automated inspection, is a critical next step for utilities across the European continent.

Hurdles to jump

Whilst brand new transmission lines and top of the range technology would be most welcome by utilities, it is the financial restraints that are a major factor for utilities in implementing change to Europe’s grid. Many utilities agree that developing and introducing demand response programs and efficiency strategies will be a significant generator of revenue, but it is the initial investment itself that is a hurdle. There is promising news in Europe, however, with plans for billions of euros to be allocated by the European Union to digitalise its energy grid. This investment in infrastructure should help the continent build a more resilient energy network that can adapt to intermittent green technologies and also direct electricity to areas of demand. Investment here could support up to 600,000 jobs in the UK and Europe, indicating that digitalisation and automation will not be to the detriment of the labour force.

It has been reported that approximately one-third of Europe’s electricity grid is over 40 years old, so many assets are prone to vulnerabilities and will welcome this upcoming investment. As part of this, asset management needs to be high on the agenda of utility companies.

Actions to take

Not just in Europe but across the world, transmission and distribution (T&D) utilities are striving to access the right data at the right time. To accurately understand their entire operation, a digitalised management system is needed. The crux of this system is the digital twin – a real-time digital reflection of real-world infrastructure.

Digital twin technology can represent the grid in fine detail, displaying assets, surroundings, and connecting infrastructure, before including the dimension of time. Linking a digital twin with real-time information provides a living digital twin that is an exact replica of a utility’s real-world grid at a given point in time. Europe’s utility grids can benefit from this because they can visualise and predict how and where investments in infrastructure will provide the largest return, as well as estimating how new loads to the grid may hamper supply or impact existing infrastructure.

In addition, a digital twin can rapidly draw attention to areas of concern and prioritize the urgency of response to the human user. Restructuring of the energy system has resulted in larger amounts of energy being transported across longer distances, which Europe’s grids were not designed for, so prioritization of problems is vital. Similarly, with electricity demand skyrocketing, the integration of renewables causing concern, and environmental challenges such as snowfall on vegetation and storm damage adding further inconvenience to the grid, the adoption of technology to help utility operators can provide deeply valuable insights.

Digital twins can empower utilities, giving them the necessary asset intelligence to respond to unexpected emergencies with urgency, without negatively impacting the grid’s effectiveness.

Find out more about Sharper Shape’s Living Digital Twin here or speak to one of our team in Europe today.

