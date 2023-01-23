Reading between the lines of HMRC’s IR35 impact report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Reading between the lines of HMRC’s IR35 impact report

To better understand the impact of the off-payroll working rules, known as IR35, HMRC recently produced a report on the short-term effects of the IR35 reform on the private and voluntary sectors. The report is fairly positive and if you took the report at face value – you would believe the roll out of the new legislation was a success.
By Matt Fryer, managing director of Brookson Group
23/01/2023, 7:00 am
© BloombergHMRC IR35 report

The changes to IR35 were introduced to the private sector in April 2021, transferring the responsibility for determining contractor employment status to the hirer.

The past two years has seen the legislation slowly become embedded across the flexible workforce, with energy businesses and hirers now looking toward best practice to ensure compliance. But to get a real picture of the impact – and potential compliance risks – you need to read between the lines of the report.

The full picture of IR35’s short term impact HMRC’s recent report explores the impact of the legislation but only presents a partial rose-tinted picture. To get a true understanding of its impact to date and how it could affect businesses in the future, you need to delve beyond the surface.

2023 flexible workforce © DCT Media
Brookson managing director Matt Fryer.

For those that pay attention, the report does signpost a real concern – that a third of businesses working with contractors have spent little or nothing on ongoing costs to comply with the rules. With the legislation widely recognised as complex, this could mean that the third of end clients who continue to engage with PSCs without incurring compliance costs may have misunderstood the ongoing requirements of the legislation and may believe they are compliant, when in fact they are not.

Added to this, more than half of organisations said all of their contractors fell entirely outside or inside the rules, but based on Brookson Legal’s IR35 reviews to date, this is very rarely – if ever – the case.

Incorrect categorisation

These responses suggest that a significant proportion of the 130,000 individuals who have been moved to payroll as a result of the new IR35 rules may have had contracts incorrectly categorised as inside IR35 and are now paying unnecessary employment taxes.

HMRC was keen to highlight that this represents just 2.5% of the total self-employed workforce and less than 1% of the total workforce. This may seem like an acceptable percentage to HMRC, but it signals a failure in correctly categorising contractors which has a knock-on impact on affected contractors and should not be considered tolerable.

A spotlight on compliance issues

Compliance issues are the other major concern. With HMRC now conducting enforcement activity, many hiring businesses could be at real risk of unexpected tax bills and fines further down the line.

The responses suggest a false sense of confidence in automated tools such as CEST. The tool was used by a majority of organisations despite being repeatedly demonstrated not to deliver sufficient ‘reasonable care’ in a series of high-profile public sector tax repayments made in 2022.

The risk of compliance mistakes and not meeting the ‘reasonable care threshold’ set out in HMRC’s own off-payroll guidance can result in significant hidden tax liabilities and potential fines.

Although only around 10% of end clients represent around a half of the total “compliance spend”, there seems to be no analysis in the report surrounding compliance levels across businesses. This feels like a major oversight and an area of hidden risk and liability.

But what does the report mean for the future of IR35 and access to contractor talent?

Access to the flexible workforce

The flexible workforce is crucial for supporting the oil and gas sector navigate challenges and support growth, and compliance with the off-payroll working rules is an essential to accessing contractor talent.

This is particularly true following the events of the last 12 months which saw economic turbulence – with the energy crisis, legislative U-turns and windfall taxes now meaning that several North Sea investments are currently under review.

Amidst uncertainty and projects pending the final go ahead, businesses need to ensure they are compliant with IR35 by seeking expert guidance and advice. This will ensure they can continue to access the flexible workforce, scaling up and down their workforce as needed to successfully navigate 2023.

With several reports including a House of Lords review and reports from the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee and the National Audit Office, and now the report from HMRC, it’s clear the Government needs to listen to its advisers and take action to help simplify IR35 for the benefit of the flexible workforce and the broader economy.

