Supporting the mental health of business owners through challenging times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Opinion

Supporting the mental health of business owners through challenging times

By Dr Brenda Hector MBA, Entrepreneur and Business Growth Specialist ActionCOACH
06/02/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Usana Mindsetmental health business owners
Dr Brenda Hector MBA, Entrepreneur and Business Growth Specialist ActionCOACH.

80% of small business owners admit to suffering from poor mental health according to a recent study by Mental Health UK. Symptoms reported include poor focus, anxiety, sleep disruption, panic attacks and depression. Much information is available regarding supporting staff’s mental health, but what about the bosses themselves?

As the UK is expected to remain in recession throughout 2023 (according to the independent Office of Budget Responsibility), it’s important that the mental health of business owners is supported. Small businesses account for 99% of all businesses and 51% of private sector turnover in the UK. They are considered the backbone of the economy; these small businesses will create growth, provide employment, and new markets, and ultimately enable our economy to thrive after the recession. The individuals at the helm of these businesses are extremely important.

As a business coach, I see many business owners who admit to struggling with stress and anxiety. I’m concerned about the number of business owners believing that long hours, stress, sleepless nights and little or no personal financial return is to be expected when running a small or new company. That’s what leads to burnout. When the owner isn’t operating at their best, it reflects in their business.

Here are my 3 top tips:

1: Focus on what you can control

Whatever the cause of their worries, whether it be increasing costs, reduction in customer spending, difficulty in attracting talent, or anything else, I encourage my clients to focus on the elements that can be controlled. That includes avoiding negative influences such as scaremongering media stories.

2. Peer support

As a small business owner myself, I know it is lonely running your own business. I’m lucky to be a franchisee of a very supportive global organisation. Most business owners don’t have a ready-made community of peers – they must seek out their own. Knowing that others are facing similar challenges is invaluable, as is knowing someone is there to reach out for help and advice. Evidence shows that helping others can also benefit our own mental health and wellbeing

3. Prioritise self-care

For many, the volume of tasks and decisions becomes the focus and they don’t prioritise sleep, nutrition, hydration, exercise and mindfulness. I’m a big believer in the mantra “Healthy body, Healthy Mind, Healthy business”

Mental health is a critical issue for business owners and it’s important for entrepreneurs to prioritise self-care and seek out support when needed. By taking care of their mental health, business owners can improve their chances of business success and ultimately lead a more fulfilled life.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts