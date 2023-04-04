Not a lot, nowhere, never.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Not a lot, nowhere, never.

By Dick Winchester
04/04/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by AGBO filmsdick winchester
Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The IPPR (Institute for Public Policy Research) issued a statement recently accusing the UK Government of “neglecting green investment and risking the country’s position in the global race to develop and deploy green technologies.”

If you add the IPPR’s view to that of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) in which the UN secretary general, António Guterres, said: “This report is a clarion call to massively fast-track climate efforts by every country and every sector and on every timeframe. Our world needs climate action on all fronts: everything, everywhere, all at once” then you start to get a sense of not just how economically and industrially dim-witted both of Scotland’s governments are but how incredibly irresponsible they are as well.

Looking at our own backyard then, despite the political rhetoric, we must surely understand that Scotland is equally guilty as charged at having made little real progress in developing and manufacturing the technologies needed to deal with climate change and to achieve that elusive just transition. We do well in just two as yet still niche sectors namely, tidal energy and heat storage.

When one of the candidates for becoming Scotland’s next First Minister visited Aberdeen and claimed they were going to turn it in “the European capital for Net Zero” I did wonder how on earth anyone could make such a claim that flies in the face of all this evidence and think they could get away with it.

But now with the release of the IPPR statement then of course he can’t. Additionally a new documentary, BBC Alba’s Baile na h-Ola (Aberdeen: When Oil Came to Town) looking at the legacy of the oil and gas industry concluded that there isn’t one. The historian Jim Hunter summed it up perfectly: “And it (Aberdeen) wasn’t really the ‘oil capital of Europe’. It was a foreign base for a set of multinational corporations that were HQ-ed and controlled from far away and Aberdeen had no serious jurisdiction over all of that.” Nothing much has changed.

One of the biggest problems is that whilst a lot of money is being spent by both governments in Scotland it’s not actually producing anything of real worth. Building an “Energy Incubator and Scale Up Hub” simply does not cut it. We’ve tried this tactic before in Aberdeen. It didn’t work.

I’m not sure what the ORE (Offshore Renewable Energy) Catapult in Glasgow has achieved. It was set up ten years ago and says it’s “been at the heart of £667m worth of innovation projects” yet, we still don’t have a company manufacturing offshore wind turbines! I think that’s a failure not a success.

As to the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) which was originally founded in 2016-17 as the Oil and Gas Technology Centre, I’ve tried very hard to be supportive of this initiative.

However, regardless of the fact that it’s been involved in a large number of projects, helped commercialise a lot of new technology and runs an TechX Clean Energy Accelerator to support startups I have this overwhelming feeling that it’s overall output has been of limited benefit to actually achieving the fundamental aim of building a Net Zero supply chain.

What concerns me most is the lack of focus. What the plain speaking economist Mariana Mazzucato calls “mission orientated” projects which are aimed at achieving a particular goal.

For example, the Scottish Govt has an ambition to export hydrogen but we don’t manufacture electrolysers so lets put together a project that could perhaps involve a Scottish university, industry and experts from home and overseas and start to develop one. The rate at which new electrolysers are hitting the market now would suggest this isn’t a pipe dream. But electrolysers aren’t everything, we need solar cells, fuel cells, motors and energy storage as well other hardware if Scotland is going to be part of that group of countries that undertakes “climate action on all fronts”.

The next First Minister really must get a grip on this issue. The IPPR statement and IPCC report should be a wake-up call. We can’t afford to keep wasting time, effort and money on things we don’t really need and start putting it instead into the things that are essential to playing our part in achieving Net Zero and critically for the NE of Scotland, to achieving what is currently a very elusive Just Transition.

There’s a real danger that without doing something about this then instead of action on all fronts: everything, everywhere, all at once as António Guterres says is needed, Scotland will end up with achieving “not a lot, nowhere, never.” We can’t afford to let that happen.

