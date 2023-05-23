How private equity could power up the green energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How private equity could power up the green energy transition

By Graham Carberry, Managing Director at Arrowpoint Advisory
23/05/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 23/05/2023, 9:31 am
Offshore wind turbines situated next to a North Sea oil and gas platform.

Energy was one of the fastest growing segments within 2022’s record global M&A market, rising an impressive 25% from the year prior, according to the latest Arrowpoint Advisory data.

While this does tell a positive story as the markets opened up after the pandemic, 2022’s deal activity was slanted heavily towards H1, with H2 blighted by inflation, supply chain disruption, a tight labour market and the withdrawal of heavy fiscal support.

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dominated the global energy M&A market, causing unprecedented price hikes and threat to global energy security, it has also strengthened the case for accelerating the green energy transition to promote greater energy independence.

This has provided new opportunities for private equity to play an increasing role in the sector, though there are fears, particularly within business communities, that the transition could stymy economic growth.

The green energy transition needs private equity

It is essential the UK accelerates its shift towards clean energy, while also maintaining both economic growth and security of supply.

Though the impetus is often placed on governments to find solutions, they cannot solve this problem alone.

In 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated annual investments in energy infrastructure and technologies must nearly quadruple to $4 trillion by 2030 to hit net zero by 2050.

This is a significant funding gap that one government alone cannot fill. The missing ingredient could be private equity.

The energy transition has already accelerated interest across green tech – particularly hydrogen, solar and offshore wind, and battery tech and storage.

Even now, PE firms are funding this at all levels – from infrastructure and grid investment, through to designing heat pumps for home use.

Private equity’s notorious value-creation powers give it significant potential to take this to the next level and accelerate the global energy transition.

There are many positive incentives for them to do so – decarbonisation is consistently connected with positive economic outcomes.

Green energy businesses have arguably outperformed fossil fuel companies over recent years – and with lower volatility.

LPs are seeing a better return on investment in green businesses – and with consumers and investors increasingly focused on sustainability, this seems unlikely to change.

Meanwhile, growing regulation and negative market perceptions are making fossil fuels increasingly risky and less profitable.

Private equity’s full-ownership model also means LPs can have an even bigger impact by transforming, rather than divesting unsustainable businesses.

Private equity firms can bring in more sustainability-led senior roles such as Chief Sustainability Officers, for example, or set decision-making procedures to push portfolios more towards a net zero future.

Building private equity’s momentum

Around a third of global LPs have set net zero commitments affecting investment decisions.

What is missing are cohesive, industry-wide policies and cooperation to drive forward rapid transformational change.

Globally, 160 private equity firms, controlling $2 trillion in assets, have now signed onto the Initiative Climate International (iCI) – but this does not contain any kind of concrete goals or commitments.

Meanwhile, private equity firms have broadly rejected the $130 trillion Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, which was formed during COP26.

For private equity to build greater momentum requires intention, strategy and widescale collaboration between all players – LPs, GPs, regulators and industry bodies alike.

First, decarbonisation should become a central part of due diligence prior to a transaction.

Once a business joins a portfolio or is bolted-onto an existing portfolio company, decarbonisation should be embedded into board-level decision-making and value creation plans.

A decarbonisation roadmap should then be created with solid, scientific reporting targets.

Investment should be made in the right expertise and the right tools, to ensure portfolio businesses can hit the ground running.

There should also be solid knowledge-sharing processes to enable all portfolio businesses to collectively propel one another along towards net zero.

PE firms can also push incremental changes to create easy wins – from converting industrial fleets to EVs to putting better recycling systems in place.

Reasons to be cheerful

Overall, there are many reasons to be positive about the current energy market. There has been a great deal of progress and there is still plenty of growth potential – particularly in new green tech such as hydrogen, and solar and wind energy.

Pressures such as inflation, climate change and the situation in Ukraine are inevitably making the market more challenging. But the answer to many of these problems could lie in private equity, which has the potential to become a major driver in the green energy transition.

