Drawing on our strengths – how to advance the UK’s decommissioning sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

Drawing on our strengths – how to advance the UK’s decommissioning sector

By Dawn Robertson, global strategic sales director, global services – marine & offshore, Bureau Veritas
26/05/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Bureau VeritasPost Thumbnail

The number of assets in the North Sea that need to be decommissioned is on the rise. According to Shell around 470 installations will be decommissioned in the UK sector of the North Sea over the next 30-40 years.

Decommissioning costs are falling. In 2017, the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (formerly the Oil and Gas Authority) estimated UK decommissioning costs would be around £60 billion and called for the industry to cut them by 35% to £39 billion by the end of 2022. By last summer, the estimated cost had fallen to £44.5 billion or by 25%.

Decommissioning will play a vital role in the future of the North Sea and is a key component in the energy transition. It will provide long-term opportunities for local supply chains. According to the North Sea Transition Authority, investment is expected to increase to a peak of £2.5 billion over the next 20 years and will contribute to up to 30% of the sector’s spend over the next four decades. Several ports and facilities are well advanced in their preparations for receiving decommissioned assets.

But the UK has a chequered history when it comes to maximising the opportunities delivered by the energy industry. And there is a concern that decommissioning might become yet another example of the UK missing out to its rivals in a highly lucrative market.

How can we ensure that when it comes to decommissioning, installations that have served in our waters for decades don’t go abroad to be dismantled? Put another way, how can the industry position the UK as the most attractive location for the decommissioning of assets?

A coordinated approach

Much good work is being done at a governmental and organisational level. However, this work is often carried out by bodies independently of each other. A unified approach to decommissioning, which recognises its importance in the energy transition and includes a wide range of supporting organisations, would encourage greater strategic clarity and operational efficiency overall.

© Supplied by Bureau Veritas
Dawn Robertson, global strategic sales director, global services – marine & offshore, Bureau Veritas.

A common understanding and recognition of the role of the UK’s ports in decommissioning will be critical to improving across-the-board clarity. One suggestion would be for the UK Government to identify and support certain ports as decommissioning centres of excellence for specific work scopes – for example, those that specialised in oil and gas assets, those that specialised in vessel recycling to support the circular economy through steel reuse, and those that specialised in floating offshore wind structures etc. This would give operators searching for a decommissioning provider a much clearer and easy picture of who does what and where so they can get the work that they require done effectively.

Conversely, government can have a role to play in making sure the UK supply chain is informed of upcoming decommissioning projects. This may include the introduction of regulation on mandatory decommissioning timelines for assets. This would give contractors a greater understanding or insight into the UK’s decommissioning project pipeline and help them plan their operations more accurately.

A more unified way of working between contractors on projects, so that every contractor involved was aware of each other’s roles and capabilities, would also improve service streamlining and deliver greater operational efficiencies.

Upselling the benefits

The maturity of the industry in the UK means the supply chain has developed unrivalled experience and expertise in decommissioning. This expertise in delivering projects in the most efficient manner is one of the reasons why decommissioning cost estimates have fallen so significantly from the 2017 benchmark.

However, focusing too much on a culture of driving down costs could act as a disincentive to supply chain companies from entering the market, particularly as other sectors such as offshore wind begin to appear more financially attractive with a growing sustainable supply of upcoming projects. Switching to other sectors could create a void in the UK’s decommissioning supply chain. This would be eagerly filled by international competitors with a resulting loss of revenue to the UK.

For the business ahead

The anticipated growth in decommissioning will increase demands for a wide range of support including early-stage project development services, regulatory support, risk analysis, technical advisory, hazardous materials and assurance solutions, all the way through to circular economy. 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts