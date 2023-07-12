Opinion: Aberdeen’s energy success is ‘underpinned’ by local supply chain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Opinion: Aberdeen’s energy success is ‘underpinned’ by local supply chain

By David Wilson, ETZ Ltd Energy Director
12/07/2023, 9:56 am
© Supplied by ETZ LtdETZ £6.5m energy incubator
An artist's impression of the planned EISH, which will be located in Hareness Road in Altens Industrial Estate.

Owing in large part to the oil and gas industry built up over the last 50 years, Aberdeen and north-east Scotland has gained a global reputation for being pioneering, identifying and delivering innovative solutions for the sector that are the envy of the world over.

It is perhaps less recognised but the secret to this success has been underpinned by an entrepreneurial supply chain, largely small and medium businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy.

This is the critical mass we must protect and incentivise if we are to meet and exceed ETZ Ltd’s ambition to reposition this region as a globally recognised energy cluster focused on delivering net zero.

The Energy Incubator and Scale Up Hub, the first of its kind in Scotland and supported by capital funding from the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund, is the very embodiment of this ambition.

We need to give a leg-up to our start-ups, nurture their ideas and place them in an ecosystem that will provide them with the hands-on guidance and support they need to develop their proposition.

Aberdeen supply chain to be supported by EISH © Supplied by ETZ Ltd
This design picture shows how the Energy Incubator and Scale Up Hub could look.

That’s precisely what the Hub will do and is why securing support from our delivery partners at the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland and the Net Zero Technology Centre is so critically important.

With the added support from BP and Scottish Enterprise, our funding partners, we are creating a one-stop shop for small companies to access mentors, industry experts and specialised equipment where they can refine concepts, create prototypes and initiate small-scale manufacturing.

This unique 3,000 metre square facility in Aberdeen will provide companies with access to bespoke industrial, desk and collaboration space.

The facilities will combine the required support, resources, and networks to advance innovation and help form the new lower-carbon energy landscape.

Collaboration and knowledge sharing is key to growing a new or established business and the incubator will provide facilities and support to form a dynamic industrial community to exchange ideas, share best practice and form partnerships with supply chain peers, industry developers, operators, institutions, colleges, and universities.

© Supplied by ETZ
L to r, David Rennie, Head of Low Carbon Energy, Scottish Enterprise, Keith Ridgway, Senior Executive Manufacturing, University of Strathclyde, Maggie McGinlay, Chief Executive ETZ Ltd, David Wilson, Director, Energy, Gillian Martin, SG Energy and Environment Minister, Doris Reiter, Senior Vice President North Sea, bp, Willie Reid, Director, Strathclyde Offshore Energy Transition Programme/NMIS, Mark Anderson, Chief Acceleration Officer & TechX Director, NZTC

This network will encourage innovation, accelerate development, and drive the adoption of new energy industry solutions.

Once a company reaches scale, that is when the wider Energy Transition Zone vision kicks in.

We want to create an environment whereby growing businesses feel integral to the wider energy cluster that is being created and we will do everything we can to support their growth in the region to retain that hard-won reputation as a true global centre of excellence for new and green energies.

We have a fundamental aim of delivering a more capable clean energy market and a stronger, more resilient supply chain that creates sustainable jobs and economic growth for the north-east of Scotland.

The Incubator and Scale Up Hub are just one part of an ever-evolving and complex energy transition puzzle but it will be a crucial asset in our attempts to solve it.

