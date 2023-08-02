Sunak announcement emphasizes importance of a strong domestic energy industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Sunak announcement emphasizes importance of a strong domestic energy industry

By Angus Milne, regional offshore manager O&G at DNV
02/08/2023, 7:30 am Updated: 02/08/2023, 7:46 am
© PAPrime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, for the announcement of further measures to protect the UK's long-term energy security.
In a recent announcement, Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, has highlighted the need for the United Kingdom to maintain a significant fossil fuel industry to avoid overreliance on foreign energy imports.

The Prime Minister stated that a quarter of the country’s energy needs will still be met by fossil fuels by 2050.

This declaration underscores the importance of a robust domestic fossil fuel sector, as it mitigates the potential vulnerability of being held hostage to the price fluctuations of imported energy.

Sunak emphasized that this reliance on oil and gas should not be seen as contradictory to the UK’s commitment to achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, but rather as an opportunity for the industry to demonstrate its ability to extract fossil fuels with significantly reduced production emissions.

Most industry outlooks indicate that traditional hydrocarbons will still be needed to meet 40%-50% of the world energy needs by 2050. This gives us some stark choices: reducing demand by almost half; finding and implementing new sources of clean energy to fill the void; or accepting that fossil fuels remain necessary but must be produced and used in a way that still supports environmental targets.

The reality is likely to be a combination of all approaches and clear policy, locally and globally, to drive the necessary investment will be crucial.

While the Paris Agreement targets should absolutely remain a priority, Sunak stressed the necessity of ensuring a secure energy supply for the UK. The disappointing recent cancellation of offshore wind projects has highlighted the urgent need to address the challenges associated with quickly approving and economically building renewable power generation plants, as well as upgrading the electrical grid accordingly – issues that are paramount to guarantee a secure supply while still achieving Net-Zero as planned.

The task of replacing, upgrading, and/or developing the required infrastructure is immense and will require substantial investment and time. Policy to drive this investment is essential and is needed soon. In terms of major infrastructure projects, 2030 is just round the corner and 2050 is not far away.

With major projects on the horizon, such as the 2030 deadline and the ultimate goal of achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2050, the government must act swiftly to ensure a smooth transition towards a sustainable energy future.

The Chancellor’s announcement serves as a call to action for both the oil and gas industry and policymakers. It presents a unique opportunity for the industry to showcase its commitment to reducing emissions and operating sustainably. Simultaneously, it highlights the urgency of addressing the challenges associated with renewable energy infrastructure development.

As the UK navigates its energy transition, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving climate goals while ensuring a secure and reliable energy supply. The fossil fuel industry, in collaboration with policymakers, must rise to the occasion and demonstrate that it can play a vital role in the country’s sustainable energy future.

Angus Milne is regional offshore manager for oil and gas at DNV.

Tags

