Energy transition role models – are such things possible?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

Energy transition role models – are such things possible?

By Jeremy Cresswell
07/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by GreenpeaceGreenpeace demanding that Big oil accelerate the enegry Transition from the North Sea
Greenpeace activists chained to the Paul B Loyd Jr rig.. North Sea.

Most of us involved in energy are aware of the alleged Big Oil claim that higher hydrocarbon profits are necessary to provide the means to finance the Energy Transition.

To quote NGO major Greenpeace: “That would be like eating more to have the energy for the diet”.

And it seems that the situation has worsened rather than improved in the course of 2023 as oil and gas prices came under heavy and sustained downward pressure.

Broadly, Big Oil has shown signs of reversion towards boosting its core hydrocarbons business, with shareholders pushing for fatter dividends and rising share prices rather than green commitments.

The more modest returns possible from the power sector or even biofuels are apparently not to the taste of some majors.

Witness Shell trying to get shot of its retail energy business; the company really wasn’t interested in serving the needs of domestic customers; having swallowed several small UK power and gas suppliers driven to the wall during the recent price crisis.

Majors stand accused by NGOs of caving into investor pressures because the easy changes such as portfolio shifts from oil to gas or side activities in floating offshore wind are quickly reaching their limits or now require more massive investments.

Well, in June, Shell’s (LON: SHEL) CEO Wael Sawan did state that shareholder distributions would rise to 30-40% of cash flow from operations, up from a previous target of 20-30% and that the dividend would increase 15%.

CEO of oil firm BP Bernard Looney
BP CEO Bernard Looney

Let’s look at BP (LON: BP) whose current group CEO Bernard Looney took the wheel in February 2020.

Much of its stock is split between American and UK hands. This is important as BP straddles two different business cultures.

While renewables and other low carbon energy solutions make up about 30% of total capital expenditure at European majors, it is less than 10% in the US.

Now, in August 2020, Looney made a commitment to slash oil and gas production and pour billions of dollars into clean energy as part of a major strategic overhaul.

He said he was planning a 10-fold increase in annual low carbon investments from buttons to $5billion by 2030 in an attempt to deliver on its promise of net zero emissions by 2050.

Increased ‘transition’ business spending

In February this year it announced plans to increase spending on its five “transition” businesses, biofuels, convenience, charging, renewables and hydrogen, from 30% of group capital expenditure in 2022 to 40% by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

But did the company say it was cutting low carbon investment as a proportion of the rising capital expenditure commitment?

That’s not clear to me; however, I understand that the low carbon commitment is in fact intact. Witness the massive green hydrogen investment BP is poised to make in Western Australia.

NGOs need to understand that H2Kwinana involves serious money.

Throwing ‘petrol on the fire’

However, in a move that unquestionably angered the NGOs, BP cut its emissions pledge and also disclosed plans to boost oil and gas production targets over the next seven years.

And just last month, Looney chucked more petrol on the fire he had ignited with the NGOs by stating that the major would not invest in green energy schemes unless they were profitable enough, citing costs inflation rendering a string of offshore wind farms apparently unviable.

I’m not clear that his claim holds water especially given the various oil price crashes he has lived and worked through where every barrel produced could make a loss.

Not even Norwegian parastatal Equinor, Big Oil’s undoubted green energy and carbon sequestration leader, comes anywhere near NGO expectations despite the Norwegian parastatal being among the world’s largest offshore wind investors.

The NGOs seem mostly chosen not to work with and progressively pressure such companies into an accelerating transition. Only Bellona of Norway appears to understand European Big Oil’s transition approach. Just Stop Oil wants it killed stone dead in an instant.

‘Enlightened’ oil firms to lead the charge

Large listed corporations have a long track record of hoodwinking the public, Big Oil among them.

That is simply no longer acceptable.

At least European Big Oil seems to understand that better than its US cousins and the national companies that absolutely dominate global oil and gas production and mostly don’t.

Perhaps companies like enlightened Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) and even BP can become accelerated transition role models for the rest of Big Oil to follow before it is too late.

Unless someone has a better idea!

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts