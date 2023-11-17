Keir Starmer: ‘I will unleash a generation of secure jobs for Aberdeen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Keir Starmer: ‘I will unleash a generation of secure jobs for Aberdeen’

The Labour leader is visiting the north-east today with a promise the region will be at the centre of a 'clean energy' future.
By Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader
17/11/2023, 6:45 am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer talking to workers during a visit to Hinkley Point nuclear power station in Somerset

At the entrance to the Aberdeen Maritime Museum sits a huge, battered propeller with a rich history. It once propelled the Fox, which set sail from Aberdeen Harbour on 1st July 1857 on a mission to trace the famous lost expedition of Captain Sir John Franklin.

That artefact, built here in Aberdeen, reflects a wider story of this city and its relationship with the North Sea. It’s a story of exploration and ambition – going back not decades, but centuries.

It’s a story of progress. And it’s a story which, I believe, has many exciting chapters to come.

As I visit Aberdeen today, I am in no doubt about the potential of this city, Scotland’s energy capital, to help power the future of British energy.

Sir Keir Starmer

It’s why I’m meeting with industry and workers here. To develop a partnership which would see a Labour government in Westminster, working with Scottish Labour, driving investment and jobs into this community and across the North Sea.

Labour has a plan. It’s a pragmatic plan to secure the next generation of jobs and investment in Scotland’s energy heartlands.

It’s a plan which will cut families’ energy bills and make the whole of the UK more energy secure. A plan, developed alongside industry, to put Scotland at the heart of our clean energy future.

I know that for some people, words like ‘transition’ conjure up mixed feelings. Rightfully, workers here want safe, secure jobs for their families and their future.

I also get that politicians have all sorts to say around elections, and far too rarely do those words become action.

‘Labour plan will be delivered’

So let me be very clear. If we are honoured enough to form the next UK government, our plans for the UK’s energy future will be delivered.

Not just delivered, but delivered with you. I want to harness the expertise and experience that exists today across Aberdeen and the North Sea.

I want to harness the billions of pounds in private sector investment just waiting to be unlocked. And yes, our leading oil and gas sector will be a part of the mix for decades to come.

energy transition aberdeen © Supplied by VisitScotland
Aberdeen Maritime Museum.

In doing so, I believe we can unleash a generation of good, secure jobs here. High skilled jobs in exciting, growing industries which build on our energy heritage.

Not upending the status quo but building on it, to create something sustainable and profitable. An evolution, not a revolution.

That’s why today, I’ve confirmed that key North Sea industries will be eligible for Labour’s British Jobs Bonus – a £2.5bn fund which will support businesses and catalyse investment in hydrogen, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and floating offshore wind.

This will help crowd in billions of pounds in private sector investment to create thousands of jobs for Scotland’s energy communities.

‘Race is on’

Make no mistake, there is a race on for this investment. A race to develop the technologies and industries which will power the next century. The knowledge, skills and infrastructure in the North Sea give us an advantage in that race – an advantage which we must seize now.

If we wait until North Sea oil and gas runs out, the opportunities will have passed us by.

This is why Labour’s mission is to make the UK a clean energy superpower. We will switch on a new publicly owned company, GB Energy – headquartered in Scotland – to invest in clean, homegrown power and lower bills.

© Supplied by DCT
The Acorn project is housed at the St Fergus gas terminal (pictured).

Our plan will support up to 50,000 jobs in Scotland by 2030.

This is real ambition for Scotland and for Britain. I know it will be a challenge. I’ve led large organisations and I know that change requires hard graft. But over the past three years, I’ve changed the Labour Party – just as Anas Sarwar has changed Scottish Labour.

We are both ready to roll up our sleeves to work with you, to grab these opportunities.

‘Fix the mess’

Together, we can fix the mess that Tory and SNP Governments have created. The toxic combination of those two parties in Westminster and Holyrood has been an abject failure.

They don’t have your ambition, they’ve no vision for Scotland’s or Britain’s energy future, hopelessly distracted by infighting and short-term, sticking-plaster politics.

The road to making Britain a clean energy superpower runs through Scotland’s energy communities. Whether its establishing GB Energy, investing in Scotland’s ports or securing the future of technologies like CCS, hydrogen and offshore wind.

Together, let’s harness Aberdeen’s rich history of exploration, and chart a course to a prosperous, clean energy future.

