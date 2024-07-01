Safety and flexibility at the heart of OPITO’s helicopter escape training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Opinion

Safety and flexibility at the heart of OPITO’s helicopter escape training

Presented by OPITO
01/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by OpitoWoman in training facility
Training is vital to safety in the marine environment.

Tailored and flexible ways of achieving safety training standards are required for the modern energy workforce to thrive and adapt to the future of energy production, says Ewen Hay, director of products & services at OPITO, the global safety and skills organisation for the energy industry.

The lifecycles of global oil and gas operations are at varying levels of maturity. Whether an asset is at peak production or being decommissioned, cohorts of the energy workforce need to be equipped, trained and present to ensure safe and productive activities continue.

The same goes for the evolving offshore renewable energy industry. With offshore wind projects being developed all around the world, operations are often executed within varying climates and deep waters. This means crew transfers are made via helicopter where appropriate, as opposed to exclusively by boat. As a result, workers need to be able to travel to remote locations with ease and confidence, no matter the method of transport.

Putting a focus on people

Across any facet of the energy mix, it is clear to see that the most important common thread which runs throughout all energy operations is people. It is critical that the global energy workforce has appropriate training and that comprehensive procedures are in place for travelling to and from these often-remote locations.

Helicopters play an increasingly important role in how the global energy workforce safely travels on and offshore. Across the energy mix, workers need to be prepared for helicopter travel as part of their work remits.

Evolving alongside the day-to-day technology, which is now commonplace in the energy sector, workers deserve to have training which embraces modern methods, combined with the experience and knowledge generated by the workforce over the past 50-plus years.

OPITO’s flexible approach

This is why OPITO has granted greater flexibility for training centres to offer helicopter underwater escape training (HUET) to offshore workers, in line with energy industry diversification.

Global training centres can now offer OPITO’s HUET as a standalone course, irrespective of offering full basic offshore safety induction and emergency training (BOSIET) on site. This move allows global training centres to offer further variety of courses and passes efficiencies to industry workers, enabling increased mobility and tailored training across different parts of the energy sector.

OPITO’s approved HUET standard ensures offshore workers will benefit from the assurance of being equipped to deal with relevant and extensive helicopter-related scenarios.

In a simulated environment, energy workers undertaking the HUET courses will demonstrate they can use safety equipment and follow procedures in preparing for and during helicopter emergencies, with a particular focus on escaping from a helicopter following ditching.

Courses provide opportunity to all

The HUET standards provide the opportunity to achieve safety approval for tailored environments and scenarios. These include training for those who will be supplied with a rebreather emergency breathing system (EBS) or a compressed air emergency breathing system (CA-EBS) during offshore helicopter travel as well as specific training for those who will undertake helicopter travel in a tropical environment.

HUET-only courses provide opportunities for organisations and workers to select the necessary level of training standard required for work across the energy industry, from oil and gas to renewables.

At OPITO, we are constantly adapting and responding to industry megatrends and the requirements of the workforce and training centres as we accelerate towards net zero. We are committed to enabling offshore energy personnel to feel secure and confident that they have the highest level of competence training when it comes to ensuring a safe journey offshore and when returning home.

Find out more about OPITO.

