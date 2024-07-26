Team GB Energy – going for green gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Team GB Energy – going for green gold

By Professor Paul de Leeuw, Director of Robert Gordon University’s Energy Transition Institute
26/07/2024, 2:51 pm
Tom Daley (left) and Matty Lee, part of Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

In the same week as the Paris Olympics will officially start, the UK Government launched GB Energy, the public energy company focused on advancing and delivering the UK’s clean energy ambitions.

Making Great Britain a clean energy superpower by 2030 is one of the government’s five missions with the following key priorities:

  • Leading projects through development stages to speed up their delivery, whilst capturing more value for the British public.
  • Investing in energy projects alongside the private sector, helping get them off the ground.
  • Supporting local energy generation projects through working with local authorities, combined authorities, and communities.
  • Building supply chains across the UK, boosting energy independence, and creating jobs.
  • Exploring how Great British Energy and Great British Nuclear will work together, including considering how GB Nuclear functions will fit with GB Energy.
  • The government also announced plans to join forces with the Crown Estate in England and Wales to speed up the development of new offshore wind activities, reduce risk for developers and to simplify the overall process.

Played right, it could open the window for new wind licences to be offered with the current barriers of planning and grid access significantly reduced.

Discussions are ongoing with the Scottish Government and Crown Estate Scotland to do something similar as well.

COP26 © RGU
Paul de Leeuw

GB Energy’s gold ambitions

With the UK Government’s ‘Olympic’ ambition to double onshore wind, triple solar and quadruple offshore wind capacity by 2030, delivery will require a true ‘Team GB Energy’ spirit, focus and commitment.

Generating this new clean energy will also require an overhaul of the UK’s electricity grid, planning rules, consenting provisions, energy storage facilities, system management and the introduction of new price mechanisms for electricity.

If the UK can successfully navigate this heptathlon of energy challenges, it will indeed be able to deliver a green power revolution in the coming decade.

Through the efforts of GB Energy and underpinned by new policy and regulation, the Government is also targeting to reduce by half the time it takes to get offshore wind projects developed and providing clean and green power to homes across the country.

In Olympic language, this is equivalent to improving our nation’s Personal Best (PB) by 50% in time for the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

Great British Energy has the potential to unleash the UK as an Olympic energy champion, enabling the nation to go for green gold in the race to net zero. A big prize indeed.

