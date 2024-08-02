Days are numbered for grid connection ‘braggerwatts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Days are numbered for grid connection ‘braggerwatts’

TMO4+ queue reform will revolutionise outdated grid connection process and clear the way for renewable energy.
By Phillip Robinson
02/08/2024, 12:13 pm
© PAelectricity pylons
New rules will overcome issues that the current system is stifling the renewable energy revolution.

As the UK races towards its net zero goals, a silent obstacle threatens to derail our progress: an outdated grid connection process.

Having worked on both sides of the industry – with National Grid distribution and now as a consultant – I’ve seen first-hand how our current system is stifling the renewable energy revolution. But there’s hope on the horizon in the form of TMO4+, an approach set to transform how we connect green energy to the grid.

Phillip Robinson is principal grid engineer at ITPenergised © Supplied by ITPenergised/SLR
Phillip Robinson, principal grid engineer at ITPenergised: The key to a better grid connection process is “get connected or move out of the way”.

The message is clear “get connected or move out of the way”. TMO4+ queue reform is due to arrive in January 2025 and is expected to cause a well needed stir to the connection queue process.

Grid Connection Conundrum

For too long, our grid connection process has been plagued by what some in the industry call “braggerwatts”– speculative projects that will only ever exist on paper.

These “paper” sites reserve capacity, physical space, and clog up the connection queue, preventing genuine renewable developments from moving forward. These paper projects, often used to inflate company valuations or trade for profit, have led to a bizarre situation where billions of pounds of unnecessary grid reinforcements are being planned, with additional costs ultimately falling on consumers.

TMO4+, expected to be implemented in January 2025, promises to blow away the cobwebs in our grid connection process. At its core, this new approach prioritises shovel-ready projects with secured land rights and planning permissions.

Key features of TMO4+ are expected to include:

  • Mandatory proof of land rights
  • Demonstration of planning progress
  • A ‘Gate’ mechanism for viable projects to leapfrog speculative ones
  • Regular progress checks to maintain queue position

By implementing these measures, we can ensure that our grid connection queue reflects reality, not speculative fantasies.

A Paradigm Shift for the Industry

The implications of TMO4+ are far-reaching. We’re not just tweaking a process; we’re catalysing the UK’s entire energy transition. This could lead to faster deployment of clean energy, significant cost savings, increased investor confidence and a dramatic acceleration towards our net zero targets.

For National Grid ESO, this means a fundamental shift in approach. By focusing on genuine, viable projects, we can expect more accurate forecasting and efficient grid reinforcement plans.

As we approach the 2025 implementation date, developers need to prepare for a new reality. The days of speculative grid applications are numbered. It’s time to secure concrete land rights, progress planning applications and be ready to demonstrate project viability at every turn.

A Second Chance for UK Energy

In my years in this industry, I have never seen a more critical juncture. TMO4+ represents a second chance – an opportunity to correct our course and align our grid connection process with our national ambitions for a cleaner, greener future.

As I often tell my colleagues, this reform is long overdue. But with TMO4+ on the horizon, we have a chance to make up for lost time. It’s up to all of us – developers, consultants, policymakers, and citizens – to seize this opportunity and drive the UK towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. The road ahead won’t be easy, but for the first time in years, I’m optimistic. TMO4+ isn’t just a reform; it is a renewal of our commitment to a greener UK. Let’s embrace it, hold our policymakers accountable, and build the future we want to see. The time for change is now.

Phillip Robinson is principal grid engineer at ITPenergised (Part of SLR)

