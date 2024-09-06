Don’t believe the hype on offshore wind unless subsea supply chain wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Don’t believe the hype on offshore wind unless subsea supply chain wins

By setting global standards and guidelines, the UK can have a first-mover advantage and be positioned as a centre of global excellence in cable reliability.
By Neil Gordon
06/09/2024, 11:51 am
© FTI Consulting/DC Thomson

Whether it’s becoming the “Saudi Arabia of wind” or a world-beater for offshore wind power, the hyperbole around the UK’s energy ambitions makes for good headlines – but lacks substance.

We’ve seen how much of the hype is dismissed and many of the UK’s energy targets fall by the wayside when it’s clear they cannot be met due to a plethora of barriers.

With a 45GW pipeline of offshore wind and the biggest projected capacity for floating wind in the world – before this week’s record-breaking AR6 round, which adds a further 5.3GW to the pipeline – the industrial opportunity is indeed unprecedented. That is not hype.

But seizing the potential for UK PLC from the imminent INTOG and Scotwind processes requires massive investment in infrastructure and the supply chain. It depends not only on commitments from government and developers but also on a coherent industrial strategy, developed alongside the supply chain.

While there are glimmers of this much-needed strategy that will unlock some of the requisite investment, there is still too much talk and not enough action. Perhaps it’s because the opportunity is so vast and the investment required – from port infrastructure to fabrication and beyond – is in the hundreds of billions.

Maybe if we break it down and focus on some of the key areas where we really are ahead of the game, and can truly become world-leaders, we can live up to the hype.

Competitive advantage

At Global Underwater Hub, the trade body which champions the UK’s £8 billion underwater industry, unsurprisingly, we believe one of those key areas is the subsea space. It’s where the UK genuinely has competitive advantage.

Not only do we have the biggest share of the global subsea markets, we have unparalleled expertise and experience that is pivotal to offshore energy production – particularly floating offshore wind.

And if we’re being even more granular, within that underwater space, our know-how, track-record and ingenuity in underwater cables – which are being adapted and transferred for both fixed and floating offshore wind, along with mooring and anchoring systems for floating turbines – are unsurpassed.

These are critical elements to the economic viability of (in particular), floating offshore wind and present genuine opportunities, both domestically and internationally, for the UK’s existing supply chain.

According to a soon-to-be published report by GUH, the manufacture and installation of cables, accessories and protection systems represents a £100bn opportunity. Furthermore, the innovation and efficiency required to inspect, repair and maintain 100,000 km of cables over a 25-year lifespan would create an additional £200bn opportunity, being added to by thousands more cables each year.

These cables, essential to transmitting electricity from offshore windfarms to the grid, are susceptible to damage during installation and operation leading to substantial insurance claims and costly downtime. Cable reliability not only makes offshore wind projects more economically viable but also ensures the energy supply is uninterrupted. It is therefore paramount to achieving our clean offshore power ambition.

Best practice

The need to address the challenge in order to grasp the scale of the opportunity has led GUH to bring the entire supply chain together to identify the reasons for cable failures and establish best practice that dramatically improves their reliability, and therefore insurability.

At its Subsea Cable Conference & Insurance Workshop in Bristol on 18 and 19 September, GUH will present key points from a white paper which clearly sets out the challenges and how they can be overcome by a cross-industry forum, which will influence standards and policy, encompassing the lifespan of cables, to drive up their reliability.

GUH’s Subsea Cable System Forum will set out a roadmap and work with stakeholders across the sector to deliver improvements in systems-based design, data sharing and quality control leading to standards that would be adopted by developers, suppliers, contractors, warranty surveyors and others and, crucially, accepted by insurance bodies.

Evidently, not all cables are going to be designed and manufactured in the UK. But, by setting global standards and guidelines as the INTOG, Scotwind and Celtic Sea projects come onstream, we will have a first-mover advantage and be able to position the UK as a centre of global excellence in cable reliability.

GUH has already started taking a similar approach to moorings and anchoring systems.

By prioritising and investing in these key areas, which are critical to the economic viability of floating offshore wind and where we have the capability to meet demand, we can make sure the UK becomes a genuine world-leader – not just for the sake of a headline but for significant job and wealth creation for the country.

Neil Gordon is the chief executive of the Global Underwater Hub

