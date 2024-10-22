Paul de Leeuw: From artificial intelligence to energy intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the heart of a transformative wave reshaping industries and societies. Its application in combating climate change is crucial as the world confronts the current climate emergency.

AI’s potential as an enabler of Energy Intelligence (EI) could be a turning point in reaching net zero emissions through optimising complex energy systems, improving global efficiency, and mitigating emissions.

However, the growing use of AI does pose a paradox. While it offers immense capabilities to tackle climate challenges, its energy consumption—particularly in data centres—contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted the significant and rapidly growing carbon footprint of data centres, which accounted for around 2% of world electricity demand and close to 1% of global emissions in 2022, equivalent to Italy’s greenhouse gas output.

Bloomberg forecasts that AI-driven energy demand could increase by over 40% annually over the next decade, signalling a challenge that cannot be ignored.

AI models, especially resource-intensive ones like generative AI, currently use up to thirty times more energy than task-specific activities such as internet searches, intensifying concerns about their environmental impact.

While AI may increase energy demand, it can simultaneously drive innovations in energy efficiency and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Considering that around 65% of global greenhouse gas emissions are produced by just ten countries, applying and prioritising AI solutions to decarbonise these economies could have a material impact on delivering agreed climate goals.

Targeted AI applications in analysing and optimising energy grids, integrated energy systems, supply/demand management, emissions management, and resource allocation can significantly enhance the global energy system while reducing waste and improving sustainability.

Recent reports by BCG/Google, PwC, and Capgemini highlighted that by scaling currently proven applications and technology, AI has the potential to unlock insights that could help mitigate up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions over the coming decade.

If this can be successfully delivered, AI has the potential to offset global emissions equivalent to the European Union’s annual greenhouse gas output without requiring wholesale system changes.

Global cooperation will be essential to unlocking the full potential of AI in the transition to net zero.

Upcoming forums, including the pre-COP29 summit in Abu Dhabi, COP29 in Azerbaijan, and ADIPEC in the UAE, are pivotal opportunities for world leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to accelerate commitments to decarbonise the global energy system.

These gatherings will provide the platforms for raising the bar on technology investment, supporting policy frameworks, and cross-border collaboration to achieve net zero.

The urgency is clear – we may be the last generation capable of enacting meaningful change before climate impacts become irreversible.

AI’s ability to address energy efficiencies, optimise resource use, and reduce emissions are critical in shaping a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

The path to net zero by 2050 hinges on aligning investment, innovation, and technology toward sustainable energy practices, underpinned by unwavering global leadership. The application of AI and EI represents not just tools, but potential turning points on our journey to achieve this.