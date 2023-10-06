ScotWind project ruffles feathers of 400-year-old bird hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScotWind project ruffles feathers of 400-year-old bird hunt

By Mathew Perry
06/10/2023, 4:35 pm Updated: 06/10/2023, 4:43 pm
© Supplied by Danni ThompsonBass Rock gannets
Bass Rock gannets

SSE Renewables has caused a stir in the Outer Hebrides after the company discussed limiting a 400-year-old traditional bird hunt to compensate for the effects of a ScotWind project.

Men from the village of Ness, on the Isle of Lewis, have taken part in the ‘guga hunt’, the last remaining sanctioned bird hunt in Britain, for generations.

The hunt sees men from Ness travel to the rocky outcrop of Sula Sgeir every August to harvest young gannets, known locally as ‘guga’.

Although the killing of gannets was outlawed across the UK in 1954, the Sula Sgeir guga hunt operates under a special licence issued by NatureScot with an annual quota set at 2,000 birds.

While not advocating for the measure, a document submitted “without prejudice” by SSE Renewables as part of the planning consent process for its Berwick Bank offshore wind farm proposed halving the quota to 1,000.

SSE Renewables maintained it believed there would be no adverse effect on the Bass Rock gannet colony caused by Berwick Bank and therefore the compensatory measure would not be necessary.

ScotWind project close to world’s largest gannet colony

The 4.1 GW Berwick Bank project is located close to 250 miles away from Sula Sgeir in the Firth of Forth.

The Berwick Bank site is close to Bass Rock, home to the world’s largest colony of northern gannets.

© Supplied by Willie Shand
Bass Rock pictured from Tantallon

NatureScot and the RSPB have raised concerns over the wind farm’s potential impact on the 150,000 nearby seabirds.

In response to their concerns, the SSE Renewables submission said limiting the hunt could be implemented “should the Scottish Ministers conclude gannet compensation is required”.

The company estimated cutting the hunt quota would add around 258 birds per year to the Sula Sgeir population and “would compensate for the modelled impacts of Berwick Bank”.

Ness locals angered by ‘guga hunt’ quota reduction

The idea received a negative reaction from Ness locals after the document was posted on social media by Aberdeen based Murdo MacRitchie.

Originally from Ness, Mr MacRitchie said the guga hunters were “angry” about any suggestion the annual quota could be  reduced.

In the document, SSE Renewables said if required it would negotiate with the Men of Ness, the group which organises the guga hunt, and consider providing “additional benefits” without specifying what that could involve.

vestas wind turbines © Supplied by SSE Renewables
Vestas wind turbines, which SSE Renewables plans to install at the Berwick Bank wind farm in the Firth of Forth.

If the company failed to reach an agreement, SSE said the measure could be secured through “the mechanism of reducing the cull in the annual licence granted for as long as compensation is required to offset impacts from Berwick Bank”.

However, in a statement to Energy Voice a spokesperson for NatureScot denied it could unilaterally reduce the hunt quota.

“To be clear, the exemption which allows for the Guga Hunt to be licenced is included in legislation and therefore cannot be removed or reduced by NatureScot as compensation measures for a development,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said NatureScot was currently assessing the “ecological feasibility of the proposed compensation measures for gannet” and its advice would be provided to the Scottish government by the end of October.

SSE Renewables not advocating for quota cut

A spokesperson for SSE Renewables said the company was not advocating any changes to the quota numbers for Sula Sgeir.

“As part of the extensive consenting process for Berwick Bank offshore wind farm we were asked to provide additional information on wider gannet population compensation measures.” the spokesperson said.

© Supplied by Bill Thain, Macduff
Gannets at Troup Head.

“As the paper says, we provided this for information purposes and ‘without prejudice’.

“Separately, we have made the case that no measures are needed for the gannet population as a result of the Berwick Bank project.”

SSE Renewables emphasised the final decision on any gannet compensatory measures would be taken by Scottish government ministers.

The guga hunt has been cancelled in three out of the last four years due to the COVID pandemic and the effects of avian flu.

The annual hunt has caused controversy in recent years, with police investigating threats made against the guga hunters in 2017.

