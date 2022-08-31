Photography competition looks to capture life in the energy sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Photography competition looks to capture life in the energy sector

North Sea sunsets, industrial landscapes and ‘majestic’ wind turbines are among the compositions submitted to a new photography competition which aims to frame life in the energy sector.
By Andrew Dykes
31/08/2022, 10:58 am
© Supplied by Robert Murray/AISAIS photography competition submission by Robert Murray.
North Sea sunsets, industrial landscapes and ‘majestic’ wind turbines are among the compositions submitted to a new photography competition which aims to frame life in the energy sector.

Hosted by Aberdeen-headquartered training provider AIS Survivex to celebrate World Photography Week, the competition aims to showcase the “awe-inspiring backdrops” of energy workplaces.

The company, which trains up to 150,000 workers annually for the global energy sector, says it hopes to see images of “incredible views” its delegates experience day-in, day-out.

The competition is open to anyone working in the energy sector – from oil rig workers to wind technicians and power plant engineers – with entrants offered the chance to win free industry training, potentially worth thousands of pounds.

Many industry-approved training courses are mandatory for energy workers due to strict compliance with high safety standards.

The owner of the winning image will be able to choose from more than 450 of the firm’s training courses at locations in Scotland and North East England.

Courses cover everything from skills such as rope access, offshore survival, emergency response and trades like blade repair, non-destructive testing (NDT) or blaster-sprayer.

© Supplied by Trish Haste/AIS
AIS photography competition submission by Trish Haste.

The winning shot will be decided by a judging panel, who will assess the entries based on the quality and impact. It will then be displayed across AIS training centres and shared on social media channels and its website.

The firm says it has already received “hundreds of entries” but encouraged any budding snappers to send their pictures in ahead of the closing date of 9 September.

AIS Survivex head of marketing Linzi Ryan said: “Many people new to energy, often ask what it’s like working in the sector. We couldn’t think of a better way to showcase this then by celebrating some of the stunning backdrops our delegates get to experience day in, day out.

“Our photography competition is open to anyone working in energy and the hundreds of entries we’ve received so far have been incredible. Absolutely jaw-dropping.

“With an unbeatable prize of training potentially worth thousands, it’s definitely worth entering. We’re urging people to get snapping and send us their images before the deadline.”

Further details are available via the AIS Survivex website.

