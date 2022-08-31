Photography competition looks to capture life in the energy sector

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

North Sea sunsets, industrial landscapes and ‘majestic’ wind turbines are among the compositions submitted to a new photography competition which aims to frame life in the energy sector.

Hosted by Aberdeen-headquartered training provider AIS Survivex to celebrate World Photography Week, the competition aims to showcase the “awe-inspiring backdrops” of energy workplaces.

The company, which trains up to 150,000 workers annually for the global energy sector, says it hopes to see images of “incredible views” its delegates experience day-in, day-out.

The competition is open to anyone working in the energy sector – from oil rig workers to wind technicians and power plant engineers – with entrants offered the chance to win free industry training, potentially worth thousands of pounds.

Many industry-approved training courses are mandatory for energy workers due to strict compliance with high safety standards.

The owner of the winning image will be able to choose from more than 450 of the firm’s training courses at locations in Scotland and North East England.

Courses cover everything from skills such as rope access, offshore survival, emergency response and trades like blade repair, non-destructive testing (NDT) or blaster-sprayer.

© Supplied by Trish Haste/AIS

The winning shot will be decided by a judging panel, who will assess the entries based on the quality and impact. It will then be displayed across AIS training centres and shared on social media channels and its website.

The firm says it has already received “hundreds of entries” but encouraged any budding snappers to send their pictures in ahead of the closing date of 9 September.

AIS Survivex head of marketing Linzi Ryan said: “Many people new to energy, often ask what it’s like working in the sector. We couldn’t think of a better way to showcase this then by celebrating some of the stunning backdrops our delegates get to experience day in, day out.

“Our photography competition is open to anyone working in energy and the hundreds of entries we’ve received so far have been incredible. Absolutely jaw-dropping.

“With an unbeatable prize of training potentially worth thousands, it’s definitely worth entering. We’re urging people to get snapping and send us their images before the deadline.”

Further details are available via the AIS Survivex website.