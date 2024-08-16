Power Moves: EnerMech leadership shakeup and more

Alison Hazell has been promoted to the newly created role of chief marketing officer at Aberdeen-based specialist energy and infrastructure contractor EnerMech.

Working alongside Hazell at the company’s international headquarters in Aberdeen is Paul Kearney, who has been promoted to general counsel, and Daniel McCarthy, who has progressed from strategic proposals director to vice-president of global estimating and proposals.

The move comes as part of a series of key promotions and additions to the company’s senior leadership and management team.

The shakeup comes after EnerMech’s new CEO, Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr, joined the company in April following a successful recapitalisation.

In addition, Jose Xavier joins the business as its Americas office in Houston as chief transformation officer.

Along with these four, the company has boosted its senior management team, with Tyson de Souza joining the group as chief accounting officer and group financial controller following almost 11 years in senior finance roles at Seadrill.

After a decade with EnerMech, corporate analyst Keith Thomson takes on the global operational excellence director position, and, also with 10 years with the organisation, Kenny Anderson has moved to a new role as global financial planning and analysis director.

All three are based in Aberdeen.

CEO Davison said: “Our recent recapitalisation has provided us with a strong financial footing and looking ahead, we will continue to selectively invest in the management team to further build financial and commercial acumen.”

EnerMech was bought out this year, with London-based Polus Capital Management becoming its new majority shareholder. This resulted in the company slashing 120 jobs in its home city and 250 worldwide.

© Supplied by RX Global

David Ince has been appointed as SPE Offshore Europe (OE) exhibition director at RX Global.

Ince has spent the last 11 years in event management at RX Global, working on several energy and marine events, including OE from 2013-2016 and the SPE Intelligent Energy and Arctic & Extreme Environment events.

In addition, Michael Enser was appointed as the company’s marketing manager to deliver SPE OE exhibition.

He takes over from former SPE OE product marketing manager Tina Abulashvili, who will now focus her time on All-Energy and DCarbonise.

SPE OE will be held at P&J Live, Aberdeen, from 2-5 September 2025.

Both will also help deliver the company’s Oceanology International (Oi) conference in London.

The company has also appointed Gareth Rapley to take over from Jonathan Heastie as energy & marine portfolio director responsible for All-Energy and Oceanology International as well as OE.

Heastie is now overseeing RX Global’s recently acquired portfolio of worldwide hydrogen events, World Hydrogen, Hydrogen Americas and Asia-Pacific Hydrogen.

Rapley commented: “It is an exciting and challenging time to be rejoining the energy industry. SPE Offshore Europe, All-Energy and Oceanology International combine to represent many facets of the energy and marine industries.

“These are valuable national assets that need to be secured and developed to continue to deliver for the UK and our events provide very successful platforms to further these aims.”

© Supplied by WSP

Kirsten Oliver will be joining professional services consultancy WSP as managing director of energy.

Oliver joins from Worley, bringing with her a breadth of experience across conventional and offshore energy and asset management.

She will be reporting to executive managing director for water, energy, earth and environment Mark Hurley.

In addition to Oliver, WSP has added another two members to its UK leadership team.

Astrid Berkman joins the company as executive managing director for planning and advisory.

Berkman has spent the last ten years of her career at Arcadis, most recently as global managing director for transformation advisory.

Fiona O’Donnell joins WSP as head of health, safety, environment and quality. She previously held a position as global health, safety, environment and wellbeing strategy director at Jacobs.

© Supplied by RO Group

Tom Sater has been appointed as head of energy at RO Group, where he will help drive the company’s work in ground-mounted solar projects.

In his new role, Sater will be based at the company’s Potters Bar office and will work across the group’s land and property portfolio.

He previously served as a commercial manager at Clean Energy Capital in London, where he led and supported on numerous contract negotiations for solar PV developments, individually between £10m and £50m in potential lifetime revenues.

RO Group managing director Edward Rowlandson commented: “In 2022, we established RO Energy as a nascent generation business, with a 5MW solar development on our 140-acre farm on the western edge of Milton Keynes.

“Building on the success of the project, further sites are being considered as we aim to build a portfolio of generating assets. Tom is the perfect candidate to lead those efforts.”