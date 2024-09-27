Power Moves: New business development manager at ABP and more

Christine Watts has been appointed as the new business development manager of Associated British Ports (ABP).

Watts will focus on developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chains and transport solutions.

Prior to joining ABP, Watts served as a lead commercial advisor at Neptune Energy, where she developed non-pipeline transportation (NPT) solutions for CO2 and opportunities for offshore green hydrogen production via Integrated Energy Hubs.

She said: “There is so much potential to create value in the UK carbon capture and storage market. CO2 shipping will help accelerate industrial decarbonisation because not every emitter is at the end of a pipeline.”

And ABP group head of business development Ralph Windeatt commented: “Over the next decade we look forward to seeing the development of both domestic and cross border CO2 shipping to support the widespread deployment of carbon capture and storage solutions, with ports at the heart of this transition.

“We are very well placed to build on the unique opportunity to work with businesses in this sector, so that together we can deliver large-scale investment, drive economic growth and create good quality jobs, which will bring prosperity to regional communities across the UK.”

Dr Stephen Boldy has been appointed as non-executive chairman at Jersey-based Predator Oil & Gas.

Boldy is currently CEO of Lansdowne Oil & Gas and is a petroleum geologist with more than 40 years’ experience.

Predator Oil & Gas is focused on near-term hydrocarbon operations in Morocco and Trinidad. Dr Boldy will chair the board of four which includes one executive director and three non-executive directors.

Group CEO Paul Griffiths commented: “I would like to welcome Stephen to the board and am pleased we have a board which is independent and which has the requisite financial, technical and geological experience.”

Adrin Shafil has been appointed as Well-Safe Solutions’ country manager for the Malaysian market.Shafil has worked for a variety of internationally-known energy companies throughout his career to date, including ExxonMobil, BHP, Petrofac and Petronas.

He is also a former chief operating officer of Velesto Energy, where he was responsible for the operation of seven drilling rigs in Malaysia.

The Aberdeen-based company recently hired its first ever energy transition manager as it looked to make CCUS and geothermal a key part of its future business.

Shafil said: “I’ve kept up to date with the company’s recent developments, with Well-Safe Solutions Pty continuing to grow at pace in Australia and throughout South-east Asia.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my well plug and abandonment and engineering experience to bear as we continue to service the well abandonment, personnel and project delivery requirements of clients throughout Malaysia, Australia and beyond.”

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, has had his contract extended by a further five years until April 2030.

The company’s supervisory board voted to push his contract back beyond its original term ending. April 2025.

Siemens Energy saw orders for its electric-grid technologies surge this year, with the company sitting on a record €119 billion order backlog.

Bruch said: “My goal remains to continuously increase the profitability and value of Siemens Energy. First and foremost, this means consistently implementing our priorities: profitable growth, restructuring the wind business, and further strengthening our balance sheet.”

And chairman of the supervisory board Joe Kaeser added: “During his first term in office Christian Bruch has led Siemens Energy through turbulent times. These started during the implementation of the spin-off of Siemens Energy and continued with geopolitical turbulence in the centre of Europe.

“The challenges reached their peak with the complete takeover of the wind business. The hoped-for improvements in transparency and access materialized but showed fundamental shortcomings.”

Adrian Baxter has joined subsea engineering and project management consultancy CONSUB as field services manager.

Baxter will lead the valve field services team for inspection, maintenance and remediation campaigns.

He previously worked at PTSsa Ltd for over ten years as operations manager and senior technical sales manager.

CONSUB managing director Frank Nunan said: “As we continue to grow the business globally our focus is on providing the highest standard of service to our clients. To this end, we employ only the highest calibre of people, who bring dedication, knowledge and innovative thinking to the company and, therefore, to our customers and the industry.”

