Evolution and collaboration driving geothermal forwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Podcast

Evolution and collaboration driving geothermal forwards

This is an opportunity missed. Geothermal avoids the intermittency challenges that solar and wind power bring. However, “it's very regional, it's very cost intensive up front and the [return on investment] is a bit extended. However, once successfully online, it’s is good to go.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/03/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ThinkGeo Energya geothermal energy plant

Geothermal has been a known source of energy and heating for hundreds of years, with industry and consumers largely overlooking the opportunities it provides.

Geothermal has done a “good job at preaching to the choir”, said Patrick Hanson, senior geothermal development manager at Expro, on a recent Evol X episode. “As we quickly found out, solar and wind lapped us multiple times in terms of uniting an industry around the world, in terms of messaging, in terms of lobbying, in terms of policy making and incentives.”

This is an opportunity missed. Geothermal avoids the intermittency challenges that solar and wind power bring. However, “it’s very regional, it’s very cost intensive up front and the [return on investment] is a bit extended. However, once successfully online, it’s is good to go.”

For Patrick, the challenge is one of securing as much attention for geothermal as has historically focused on other energy vectors.

Bringing in interest from the oil and gas sector provides an opportunity. Interest from hydrocarbon producers “expands our bubble quite dramatically and gives us a bigger seat at the table. Geothermal does compete.”

Making the move

While many of the subsurface skills involved in geothermal are translatable from an oil and gas industry background, even while new skills are required in generating and selling power.

Nick Cestari, business development manager at Criterion Energy Partners, highlighted the transferable skills between hydrocarbons and geothermal.

“There are differences in how they’re actually done, on a project level, but the skill sets are almost exactly mirroring each other and transferable,” he said. Nick, who trained as a geologist, said he had spent his life working on oil and gas, with a shift to geothermal “only changing a little bit, where now we’re looking for the water, whereas before that was the thing that we steered as far away from as possible”.

Patrick explained it was this commonality that had led Expro to establish his role. “There are so many transferable solutions within the Expo product lines that, without any modification, directly apply and add value to the geothermal industry.”

As geothermal knowledge expands, into increased uptake of advanced and enhanced geothermal systems (AGS/EGS), the geographic options open up, he continued.

“Conventional geothermal is largely regional”, such as the Asia Pacific Ring of Fire. “If you don’t live in or within those regions, geothermal could be just a fancy term you see in a textbook one time in your life,” he said. New developments “will allow us to develop and explore geothermal systems theoretically anywhere”.

Time to team up

Given these opportunities, both speakers were keen to stress the importance of collaboration in propelling geothermal.

“The world is going to need more energy,” Nick said. “We have to find energy somehow. We’re not out with pitchforks, saying that gas has to go away. We’re actually saying well, we need you and your global supply chain, your workforce, your money, frankly, and investment. We need you and we need to partner with you.”

One thing that operators or end users are looking at, when seeking geothermal projects, is a desire for an integrated solution. They want to go out to tender, Patrick said, “and they want one bidder to do it all. Quite frankly, there isn’t a company around that can do everything on a project, from exploration to commissioning. Collaboration is required whether we like it or not.”

For the industry to keep moving ahead, he said, companies must be willing and able to deliver these integrated bids – which means collaboration and co-operation. “We have to be able to have a cordial and productive conversation for the betterment of the industry – even if we compete head to head 90% of the time.”

You can listen to this episode of EVOL ✕ Expro: Geothermal’s time to shine hereEVOL ✕ Expro: Geothermal’s time to shine here

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts