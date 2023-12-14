Looney, Lifeboats and COP28

A big week before the Xmas break kicks in – and we begin with Bernard Looney’s remuneration package. He’s the third of four BP CEOs to resign in some form of scandal – can the supermajor break the curse?

HSE questions are being asked around the North Sea workforce after our exclusive revealed over a third of workers are now over the max weight for the majority of lifeboats in the UK sector. Is the industry at the sharp end of a wider societal problem?

And COP28 – a success or a COP-out? The team assess the final result of the summit in Dubai and look ahead to the next set of Conference(s) of Parties in years to come.