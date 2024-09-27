EVOL: GB Energy finally comes to Aberdeen

That wait is over! Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced at this week’s Labour Party conference that GB Energy will be based in Aberdeen.

Energy Voice reporter Mat Perry was listening to the prime minister make the announcement and discussed what it means for the Granite City while questioning if the state-owned firm has enough financial firepower to make a difference.

Print features lead Ryan Duff discusses the long wait for a cap and floor verdict. It was over six months ago that a government consultation ended for a CfD-like funding mechanism for technologies such as pumped storage hydro but the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero say industry will find out more “in due course.”

Finally, E-FWD editor Ed Reed has been looking into hydrogen while at the Aurora conference in London. Is blue hydrogen already on its way out and where will the “champagne” of the energy transition find its use?

Listen to the latest episode of Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.