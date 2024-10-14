EVOL: Floating offshore wind extravaganza!

This week, Scottish Renewables and RenewableUK hosted the Floating Offshore Wind conference in Aberdeen.

Energy Voice’s Erikka, Ryan, and Michael were in attendance, speaking to John Swinney, getting project updates, and gauging the impact of the supply chain.

Kicking off this week’s episode, the trio discuss their key takeaways from the event and how John Swinney urged developers to submit higher-quality consenting applications to the Scottish government.

Next up, Ryan spoke to Vårgrønn chief executive Stephen Bull about UK manufacturing, progress on Green Volt and the role of Chinese manufacturing in floating wind.

Sticking with the Green Volt theme, there was some controversy surrounding the project at the start of the week as it was revealed project partner Flotation Energy had made a £30,000 donation to SNP Westminster lead Stephen Flynn following a prompt to accelerate consenting. Additionally, Green Volt named Aberdeen as its headquarters as it looks to create jobs in the region.

