Road to ADIPEC 1: Mobilising finance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Podcast

Road to ADIPEC 1: Mobilising finance

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/10/2024, 6:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EVOL / ADIPEC DMGTo go with story by Edward Reed. ADIPEC is coming back for its 40th year on November 4-7. Picture shows; EVOL x ADIPEC. NA. Supplied by EVOL / ADIPEC DMG Date; 24/10/2024
To go with story by Edward Reed. ADIPEC is coming back for its 40th year on November 4-7. Picture shows; EVOL x ADIPEC. NA. Supplied by EVOL / ADIPEC DMG Date; 24/10/2024

Talk of the energy transition and the need to decarbonise tends to focus on production, but the other side of the equation – demand – must not be forgotten.

Talking to Energy Voice Out Loud, on the new Road to ADIPEC series, Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition (GIC) set out the importance of the chemicals industry. The GIC aims to help companies develop and spin-out sustainability projects in the chemicals sector.

“It’s the second highest emitter of CO2 in the world”, he said, noting that tackling its emissions would be “one of the key factors in helping the world reach its climate goals”.

Chemicals use hydrocarbons as both a source of heat and power, but also as a feedstock. Progress can be made on the latter via work on plastic circularity.

Securing commitments from companies, and their boards, makes it “a lot easier to be able to justify the business case, to secure the third party investment, to really understand the mechanisms of what you’re looking to do”, Tan said.

Suez recently joined the GIC, the CEO noted, highlighting the company’s importance in the circular economy.

The case for tackling emissions for sustainability is clear, but there must also be a way to make it economically viable. If the sums don’t add up for cleaner chemicals, companies will not go ahead with plans, particularly outside the Global Impact Coalition’s heartlands.

The group is dominated by European partners currently, with some Japanese and US interests. Tan made it clear that the plan is to grow geographically, but also from a “value chain perspective”.

To bring companies together to tackle big projects requires an early understanding of the “rules of engagement”, Tan said. This allows companies to determine where they are willing to operate in the same space and share information – and also where they are not.

“There’s not an expectation that all companies have to be able to work together on all problems,” he said.

Finding finance

One point of innovation is around finance. “Innovation in how we approach blended finance for pushing these crucial technologies, or projects, through to actual steel in the ground is very important,” he said. Tan will be talking at ADIPEC on the topic of blended finance, on November 5.

Innovation from GIC’s big company backers is marked by internal competition for capital as much as external. Being able to compete is “very important”, Tan continued.

One way to pursue this would be through “adopting actually a clean-sheet approach to cost discipline”. The GIC official went on to say that “a revised operating model, a top down motivational engagement and government structure … can promote taking action on innovations”.

ADIPEC will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 4 to 7. This is the first episode in the Road to ADIPEC series.

Recommended for you

Tags