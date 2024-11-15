EVOL: Courtroom contention, Selene sale and ADIPEC adventures

Ed is back from ADIPEC and is set to regale Ryan and Mat with tales from Abu Dhabi while Shell, Equinor and Ithaca appear in court and Delitc looks to farm down Selene.

First up this week Mat discusses the comings and goings of Europe’s courtrooms as oil firm lawyers have been discussing scope three emissions.

Since the outcome of the Supreme Court’s Finch Case downstream environmental impact is under the microscope and this has led to the approval of Shell’s Jackdaw and Equinor and Ithaca’s Rosebank coming into question.

Next up, Ryan tells us about his chat with Deltic Energy’s new CEO Andrew Nunn as he discusses potentially reducing the firm’s 25% stake in the Selene project in order to reach final investment decision (FID).

This comes months after Delic was unable to find a partner for its massive Pensacola project in the North Sea but Nunn says this is a different kettle of fish.

Finally, Ed is back from his jolly in the Middle East. He was only recording podcasts, interviewing delegates, attending panels, hosting discussions and meeting the world’s energy industry… there can’t be that much he has to say.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud wherever you get your podcasts.