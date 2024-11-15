EVOL: Courtroom contention, Selene sale and ADIPEC adventures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVOL: Courtroom contention, Selene sale and ADIPEC adventures

By Energy Voice Out Loud
15/11/2024, 9:25 am
© Supplied by Energy Voiceevol podcast
Ed is back from ADIPEC and is set to regale Ryan and Mat with tales from Abu Dhabi while Shell, Equinor and Ithaca appear in court and Delitc looks to farm down Selene.

First up this week Mat discusses the comings and goings of Europe’s courtrooms as oil firm lawyers have been discussing scope three emissions.

Since the outcome of the Supreme Court’s Finch Case downstream environmental impact is under the microscope and this has led to the approval of Shell’s Jackdaw and Equinor and Ithaca’s Rosebank coming into question.

Next up, Ryan tells us about his chat with Deltic Energy’s new CEO Andrew Nunn as he discusses potentially reducing the firm’s 25% stake in the Selene project in order to reach final investment decision (FID).

This comes months after Delic was unable to find a partner for its massive Pensacola project in the North Sea but Nunn says this is a different kettle of fish.

Finally, Ed is back from his jolly in the Middle East. He was only recording podcasts, interviewing delegates, attending panels, hosting discussions and meeting the world’s energy industry… there can’t be that much he has to say.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud wherever you get your podcasts.

