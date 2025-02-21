EVOL: Subsea Expo extravaganza!

This week the Energy Voice team has been on the show floor at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The annual Global Under Water Hub event hosted those from across the energy sector as floating wind was high on the agenda.

Aberdeen Features lead Ryan Duff sat down with Yvonne Telford, research director for north-west Europe energy market intelligence at Westwood, and spoke about the cost of decommissioning. Additionally, she addressed the recent court ruling that will result in Equinor and Shell filing new environmental impact assessments for the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields.

Next up, news editor Erikka Askeland spoke to Aleks Jurczak, director of strategy and marketing for MDL, on the show floor about “blurring” lines between the different energy sectors, namely oil and gas, wind and decommissioning. Keeping herself busy, Erikka then spoke to Adam Reed, global leader of offshore renewables and upstream energy at Allianz Commercial, at the Energy Voice stand.

Finally, Ryan caught up with Richard Knox, CEO of Verlume, to discuss a recent project that saw his firm partner with two other Aberdeen businesses to deliver power to a Canadian oil field while its FPSO left for maintenance and how the technology they developed can be rolled out across the pond.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud wherever you get your podcasts.