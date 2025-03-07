EVOL X Fugro International Women’s Day special

Join Energy Voice News Editor Erikka Askeland who speaks to two high profile energy industry business leaders for International Women’s Day.

We speak to Nicola Welsh, UK Country Director at geo-data specialist Fugro alongside

Linda Stewart, Director Marine Geophysical Europe, also at Fugro.

Tune in to hear Nicola discuss her route from mining camps in the Australian outback to a senior leadership role while Linda charts her 19-year career journey to become Fugro’s first female director in her role in Scotland. There’s serious discussion about leaning in, the “double bind” and what the IWD 2025 call to “accelerate action” really means.

This special podcast also serves and the opening of Energy Voice’s highly anticipated Women in New Energy Event which takes place in Aberdeen in June.