In this latest episode in partnership with SSE, Mathew Perry talks to Deepa Chandrasekaran, managing director of Source, a charging hub joint venture between SSE and TotalEnergies and Sharon Treharne from ChargeUK, the voice of the EV charging industry.

Together they explore the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and the sustainable infrastructure needed to keep them on the road – as well as looking under the hood of the Government’s recent consultation into the phase-out of petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Powering Change with SSE episode 3: How EV charging is powering the UK's EV transition