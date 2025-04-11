EVOL: Neo Next speculation, Kistos’ island plans, and HAR2 just has to be good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Podcast

EVOL: Neo Next speculation, Kistos’ island plans, and HAR2 just has to be good

Ryan Duff By Energy Voice Out Loud
11/04/2025, 4:12 pm Updated: 11/04/2025, 4:13 pm
© Supplied by Energy Voiceevol podcast
Energy Voice Out Loud

This week we got further updates on the Neo Energy and Repsol tie-up, Kistos’ full year results for 2024 and the results of HAR 2.

Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff, Erikka Askeland and Mat Perry discuss.

First up, what’s happening at Flotta? Erikka chats about the gas terminal’s hydrogen plans and what attracted Neo Energy’s private equity backers to the Spanish firm’s UK division. Ryan argues that tax incentives from Repsol’s extensive decommissioning liabilities may be the answer.

Next up, Ryan discusses Kistos and its plans to expand the Greater Laggan Area off the west coast of Shetland. The firm has brought attention to the Glendronach field now that operatorship of the area is changing hands. When talking about gas, there has to be a Trump, the trio discusses how US policy is impacting global oil and gas firms.

Finally, Mat chats about hydrogen and the results of HAR 2. Was it perfect? No, but maybe it doesn’t need to be. He discusses some of the talking points from a recent conference in Birmingham, which touched on getting hydrogen “good”, but it doesn’t need to be “perfect” in order to unlock investment. Price is still a sticking point for this fuel source but the government is aiming to tackle this too.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.

Tags