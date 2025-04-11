EVOL: Neo Next speculation, Kistos’ island plans, and HAR2 just has to be good

This week we got further updates on the Neo Energy and Repsol tie-up, Kistos’ full year results for 2024 and the results of HAR 2.

Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff, Erikka Askeland and Mat Perry discuss.

First up, what’s happening at Flotta? Erikka chats about the gas terminal’s hydrogen plans and what attracted Neo Energy’s private equity backers to the Spanish firm’s UK division. Ryan argues that tax incentives from Repsol’s extensive decommissioning liabilities may be the answer.

Next up, Ryan discusses Kistos and its plans to expand the Greater Laggan Area off the west coast of Shetland. The firm has brought attention to the Glendronach field now that operatorship of the area is changing hands. When talking about gas, there has to be a Trump, the trio discusses how US policy is impacting global oil and gas firms.

Finally, Mat chats about hydrogen and the results of HAR 2. Was it perfect? No, but maybe it doesn’t need to be. He discusses some of the talking points from a recent conference in Birmingham, which touched on getting hydrogen “good”, but it doesn’t need to be “perfect” in order to unlock investment. Price is still a sticking point for this fuel source but the government is aiming to tackle this too.

