EVOL: Courting wood, grid zombies and Easter wake loss

This week, Wood provided updates on Sidara’s proposed £250 million takeover, NESO declared war on zombies in the grid queue, and Equinor and Orsted warned of the impacts of wake loss.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood received a non-binding takeover bid from Dubai-based rival Sidara worth £250m, a significant drop-off compared to last year’s £1.5 billion bid.

Our reporters discuss this, Wood’s shares being suspended and the impacts of yet another Scottish company being bought over by international competitors.

Next up, the UK’s National Energy System Operator (NESO) unveiled plans to get rid of ‘zombies’ from the grid queue in a collaboration with regulator Ofgem.

This could see up to 360GW of projects on the current queue have their contracts downgraded because they are not ready. What does this mean, and is it a result of too much dithering from the UK?

Finally, European energy giants Equinor and Orsted have said offshore wind revenues could take a £363m hit due to other projects getting in the way of their turbines.

Although those in the Tour de France peloton don’t mind the frontrunner taking the brunt of the wind resistance, turbine operators do.

Does the industry need to share its survey results so that everyone can benefit from the North Sea breeze?

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.