Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Podcast

EVOL: Scotland’s ‘wrath’, BP and Equinor Q1s, and Octopus defends zonal pricing

Energy Voice Out Loud is the weekly news podcast that keeps you up to date on the hottest stories from the UK energy market.

May 2nd 2025, 4:22 pm
1 min read
evol podcast© Supplied by Energy Voice
Energy Voice Out Loud

Energy Voice Out Loud

This week, Scotland’s only oil refinery ceased production, prompting outrage from unions that forecast the “wrath” of voters in next year’s Holyrood election, European supermajors BP and Equinor unveiled their Q1 results, and Octopus Energy’s CEO defended his zonal pricing views.

Up first, Aberdeen features lead Ryan Duff discusses the closure of Grangemouth’s oil refinery and its political ramifications, while news reporter Mathew Perry asks about the implications for the Acorn CCS project, which is yet to see certainty.

With the Scottish carbon capture project caught in limbo, questions are asked about the future of Scottish industry.

Renewables reporter Michael Behr has been the man on the markets this week as he kept an eye on Equinor and BP’s books.

The Energy Voice Out Loud presenting trio play a game of Good News, Bad News, and they debate whether the first quarter reports were positive or, as one analyst said, “disappointing”.

Finally, Energy Voice has been at the Innovation Zero conference in the capital as London correspondent Jessica Davies chats with Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson as he defended his views on zonal pricing.

Jackson has been a supporter of the structure that will see Scotland’s energy prices plummet, however, others have said that the move would impact the economic viability of wind projects in the country.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.

Tags