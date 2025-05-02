This week, Scotland’s only oil refinery ceased production, prompting outrage from unions that forecast the “wrath” of voters in next year’s Holyrood election, European supermajors BP and Equinor unveiled their Q1 results, and Octopus Energy’s CEO defended his zonal pricing views.

Up first, Aberdeen features lead Ryan Duff discusses the closure of Grangemouth’s oil refinery and its political ramifications, while news reporter Mathew Perry asks about the implications for the Acorn CCS project, which is yet to see certainty.

With the Scottish carbon capture project caught in limbo, questions are asked about the future of Scottish industry.

Renewables reporter Michael Behr has been the man on the markets this week as he kept an eye on Equinor and BP’s books.

The Energy Voice Out Loud presenting trio play a game of Good News, Bad News, and they debate whether the first quarter reports were positive or, as one analyst said, “disappointing”.

Finally, Energy Voice has been at the Innovation Zero conference in the capital as London correspondent Jessica Davies chats with Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson as he defended his views on zonal pricing.

Jackson has been a supporter of the structure that will see Scotland’s energy prices plummet, however, others have said that the move would impact the economic viability of wind projects in the country.

