On this episode of Energy Voice Out Loud in partnership with ABB, reporter Mathew Perry speaks with Matt Wise, the head of strategy and business development at ABB’s Electrification Service division.

Together they explore how behind-the-meter battery energy storage is transforming industrial electricity consumers into active market players across the UK and Europe.

As energy markets grow more volatile, businesses are looking for smarter, more flexible ways to manage supply, reduce costs, and even generate revenue – without the need for a large upfront capital investment.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud:

This episode of Energy Voice Out Loud is kindly sponsored by ABB BESS-as-a-Service.