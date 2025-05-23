Join Energy Voice Out Loud as we broadcast from the show floor of All-Energy 2025, the UK’s largest renewable and low-carbon energy event.

In this special episode, our reporters sit down with the five All-Energy Ambassadors to explore the key themes and insights shaping the future of energy.

Hear from:

Dr Kerry-Ann Adamson, VP & Global Hydrogen Lead at Capgemini

Clare Foster, Partner & Head of Clean Energy at Shepherd and Wedderburn

Iain Sinclair, Executive Director at Global Energy

Lesley McNeil, Head of External & Corporate Affairs at Muirhall Energy

Christianna Logan, Director of Customers & Stakeholders at SSEN Transmission

Each ambassador shares their unique perspective on their area of expertise, highlights from the sessions they’re involved in, and the vital role All-Energy plays in driving innovation, collaboration, and progress across the sector.

Energy Voice Out Loud: Live from All-Energy 2025