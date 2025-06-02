Energy Voice hosted a special event live in Edinburgh for its latest podcast.

The special event featured experts Nicola MacLeod, general counsel and director of corporate affairs at D2Zero; Dr Valentina Kretzschmar, vice president of consulting and energy transition strategy at Wood Mackenzie and Paul Addison, director of policy and external affairs at Great British Energy.

The event was chaired by Energy Voice news editor Erikka Askeland.

LISTEN: Energy Voice Live – Where is the green investment?

Highlights:

Paul Addison: “You need a north star to galvanise industry and send a really clear signal.”

© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Valentina Kretzschmar on China and energy policy: “They laugh at us because they see us knocking down our old house and we don’t even have a permit to build a new one.”

© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Nicola MacLeod: “We have to get there [to net zero] and we have to find a way where we can work as private investment with the government to get to a place where we can we can reach the targets.”

© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Read the full article here.