Podcast

Energy Voice Live: Where is the green investment?

Listen to our expert panel on how the UK can deploy the billions of pounds needed to meet net zero obligations.

June 2nd 2025, 3:05 pm Updated: June 2nd 2025, 3:05 pm
1 min read
Energy Voice Live 2025 at the Caves in Edinburgh. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Erikka Askeland

Energy Voice hosted a special event live in Edinburgh for its latest podcast.

The special event featured experts Nicola MacLeod, general counsel and director of corporate affairs at D2Zero; Dr Valentina Kretzschmar, vice president of consulting and energy transition strategy at Wood Mackenzie and Paul Addison, director of policy and external affairs at Great British Energy.

The event was chaired by Energy Voice news editor Erikka Askeland.

LISTEN: Energy Voice Live – Where is the green investment?

Highlights:

Paul Addison: “You need a north star to galvanise industry and send a really clear signal.”

© Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Valentina Kretzschmar on China and energy policy: “They laugh at us because they see us knocking down our old house and we don’t even have a permit to build a new one.”

Valentina Kretzschmar, vice president consulting for energy transition strategy at Wood Mackenzie © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Nicola MacLeod: “We have to get there [to net zero] and we have to find a way where we can work as private investment with the government to get to a place where we can we can reach the targets.”

D2Zero general counsel and director of corporate affairs Nicola MacLeod. © Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Read the full article here.

