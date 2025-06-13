This week, Energy Voice Out Loud (EVOL) looks at the UK’s spending review as Scottish energy secretary Gillian Martin says “we need more welders”, and a former oil worker writes to Nigel Farage for support.

First up, the EVOL trio of Aberdeen features lead Ryan Duff, reporter Mat Perry, and E-FWD editor Ed Reed discuss Westminster’s support for Acorn.

It finally happened, the UK government committed to stumping up cash for the Acorn and Viking CCS projects, however, its spending review document was a little light on details. It’s worth noting that after this week’s recording session, Ed Miliband appeared in Peterhead to announce £200m for Acron.

Next up, news editor Erikka Askeland spoke with Gillian Martin about the importance of welders in the energy transition as the first cohort of learners on a welding and fabrication pilot training scheme graduated as part of a £100,000 program funded by Ocean Winds.

Finally, we discuss Reform UK and its support for nuclear (which seems to be aligned with Labour’s love of reactors) and its disdain for turbines. However, when Reform gets into power, is it really as against the “utter madness” of net zero as leader Nigel Farage lets on?

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.