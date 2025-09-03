The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Podcast

EVOL x Reservoir Group: How electric gas lift is transforming well production

In this episode of Energy Voice Out Loud, reporter Mathew Perry drills down into electric gas lift with Reservoir Group, and the technology's implications for the digital oilfield of tomorrow.

September 3rd 2025, 7:15 am Updated: September 3rd 2025, 7:15 am
1 min read
A graphic featuring the Energy Voice Out Loud logo alongside an In Partnership with the Reservoir Group logo.© Supplied by DCT Media/Reservoir
Energy Voice Out Loud in partnership with Reservoir Group.

EVOL

In this special episode of Energy Voice Out Loud, brought to you in partnership with Reservoir Group, host Mathew Perry sits down with product development manager Reagan Wilkins to explore a technology that’s set to shake up the world of artificial lift.

Electric gas lift has been around in concept for over a decade, but Reservoir Group’s innovations are making it more efficient, smarter, and far more controllable than traditional systems.

From onshore wells in West Texas to the potential for offshore deployment in the North Sea, Reagan and Mathew discuss how digital controls, valve modulation, and the digital oilfield are opening new opportunities for operators, engineers, and production teams.

They dig into the economic and operational challenges that this technology addresses, why it matters for hydrocarbon recovery, and how automation is creating opportunities rather than replacing jobs.

Listeners will also hear about the lessons learned from real-world deployments and what the future could hold for the offshore oil and gas sector.

If you’re curious about cutting-edge well technology and the future of digital oilfield operations, this is one episode you won’t want to miss.

Tune in to Energy Voice Out Loud each week on your podcast platform of choice for the first word in UK energy.

A graphic that says "Listen on Apple Podcasts".

 

 

 

Tags