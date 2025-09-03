In this special episode of Energy Voice Out Loud, brought to you in partnership with Reservoir Group, host Mathew Perry sits down with product development manager Reagan Wilkins to explore a technology that’s set to shake up the world of artificial lift.

Electric gas lift has been around in concept for over a decade, but Reservoir Group’s innovations are making it more efficient, smarter, and far more controllable than traditional systems.

From onshore wells in West Texas to the potential for offshore deployment in the North Sea, Reagan and Mathew discuss how digital controls, valve modulation, and the digital oilfield are opening new opportunities for operators, engineers, and production teams.

They dig into the economic and operational challenges that this technology addresses, why it matters for hydrocarbon recovery, and how automation is creating opportunities rather than replacing jobs.

Listeners will also hear about the lessons learned from real-world deployments and what the future could hold for the offshore oil and gas sector.

If you’re curious about cutting-edge well technology and the future of digital oilfield operations, this is one episode you won’t want to miss.

