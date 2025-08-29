LISTEN: EVOL Offshore Europe X DNV

Tune into this special episode of Energy Voice Out Loud with DNV that lifts the lid on what the risk management specialist will be unveiling at this year’s SPE Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen.

Energy Voice news editor Erikka Askeland speaks to Hari Vamadevan, DNV’s regional director, UK & Ireland, energy systems on the complex facets of what a whole systems approach to the energy transition looks like, including the four numbers every business leader and politician needs to know.